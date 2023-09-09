James Franklin: Data shows ‘right thing to do’ in scheduling FCS teams

Penn State’s 63-7 win over Delaware on Saturday marked the program’s highest single-game scoring total since 2018. To score over 60 points is a rewarding feat, even against an FCS opponent, and likely feels about as good as advertised.

It’s not only the aspect of sheer and utter dominance that makes a 50-point blowout so enjoyable for players. An increased opportunity for game participation means more contributions from lesser-known players and a breather for the regulars.

“It’s fun,” offensive tackle Caedan Wallace said.

Business was handled early on — so much so that James Franklin was able to play 15 true freshmen on Saturday, just over 65% of his program’s 2023 recruiting class.

As budding playmakers with the “green light” made their second career appearances — linebacker Tony Rojas, safety King Mack and cornerbacks Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington II rounding out the group — others made their debuts and lent a crutch to mainstay starters.

“Being able to play games like that where you get a ton of guys on the field and get your starters off the field, there's a lot of value,” Franklin said. “It's a long season. You have the opportunity to play 15 games. If all 15 of those games, your starters are staying in for four quarters and grinding it out, that's challenging.”

As starters rotated out after giving the Nittany Lions a 28-point cushion at halftime, the scoring carousel only continued spinning with the backups leading the charge.

Quarterback Drew Allar was replaced just one drive into the third quarter by fellow second-year Beau Pribula, who threw and rushed for a touchdown without allowing a turnover.

“It's a lot of fun to get reps, and I got a good amount of reps today,” Pribula said. “It's good for experience, and to put successful drives together, that's my main goal — today we did that.”

The short-term goal for any player is likely to make the right reads and do their job, but to reach the ultimate objective of competing for a national championship takes years of preparation and perfect scheduling.

Big Ten teams are already dealt a scheduling disadvantage by playing nine conference games instead of eight like the SEC, which has represented each of the last four national champions.

The data shows that the Nittany Lions have put themselves in a better position to compete nationally by adding Delaware, an FCS team.

Since Ohio State in 2014, every national champion has faced at least one FCS opponent en route to their title, with the exception of Alabama’s victory in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season that scrapped nonconference games in the regular season.

“I think if you look at the model of teams that have been in the championship, teams that have been in the playoffs and teams that have won conference championships,” Franklin said, “I think there's pretty good data and evidence on what's the right thing to do.”

The major benefit is clear — Delaware isn’t built to compete with FBS teams, let alone those in the Power Five.

When it comes to scheduling, Franklin said he believes teams have to do what is “right for your university, your program.” In Penn State’s case, scheduling the Blue Hens was likely the correct move if SEC schools are to annually play teams of the same pedigree.

A 50-point blowout isn’t just any win, but one that involves limited starter reps and an increase in participation from the second and third units. It’s a freebee that rests the legs of those who will fight for four quarters in a tussle atop the Big Ten East in the coming months.

“It’s gonna be important for us down the stretch,” Franklin said.

