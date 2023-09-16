Illinois’ defensive front gives Penn State OL trouble on the road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It took a little bit, but Penn State’s offensive finally broke through Illinois’ defensive front down the stretch in its 30-13 victory on the road.

Scoring against Illinois is easier said than done, especially considering its defensive line, specifically Jer’Zhan Newton, is the strength of the Fighting Illini.

Newton, Illinois’ starting defensive tackle, was named as a first team preseason All-American after leading the Fighting Illini with 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.

“Jer’Zhan [Newton] is a really good player. (He’s an) All-American, projected first round draft choice and we wanted to block him today,” James Franklin said. “I thought that was important.”

In the first half, Newton and the Illini’s defensive front were hard to block.

At the end of the first half, Penn State gained 61 rushing yards on 21 carries, including a sack on Drew Allar in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions were able to establish their ground game in the second half with runs of 21 yards, 18 yards and 16 yards, which allowed Penn State to establish its offense and pull away from Illinois.

Even though it was tough running in the first half, running back Kaytron Allen was excited for the physical battle.

“I was kind of frustrated with it,” Allen said. “But those types of games, with the gritty runs, I live for that. I love playing in those types of games because it shows who we are and how we react to things like that.”

Allen was the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher, tallying 54 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. A third of Allen’s total came on an 18-yard run in the third quarter.

Illinois was the NCAA’s runner-up in points allowed in 2022, giving up only 13.8 points per game last season. Even without star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the Fighting Illini’s front wasn’t an easy first test for Penn State.

For Allen, playing a team like Illinois to start the season will benefit the Nittany Lions down the line.

“Getting down and dirty helps us keep going,” Allen said. “I think we needed it and I think we responded well.”

Heading into a road environment in general can present a challenge, but it’s probably elevated when it’s a player’s first time starting a road game.

Drew Allar made his roadtrip debut on Saturday, but didn’t find the same success that he did in his first two games against Delaware and West Virginia.

Allar completed 16 of his 33 pass attempts for 208 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.

After the game, Allar praised Illinois’ defensive front.

“They have a lot of great talent up front … (Jer’Zhan Newton is) a really good player,” Allar said. “He's gonna cause a lot of problems up front for the rest of the year.”

While the Nittany Lions pulled away to a 30-7 lead at one point in the second half, most of it was due to the five turnovers their defense forced in the game.

Next week, Penn State faces another good Big Ten defense against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the annual White Out.

However, the Nittany Lions will have to clean up a few things before taking on the defensive-minded Hawkeyes.

“I'm just looking forward to watching the film and getting to see what I may have missed,” Allar said. “We talk about it all the time, it's never as good as you think, it's never as bad as you think it is. I think we're gonna have to come up with an open mindset tomorrow and learn from the mistakes and correct them.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE