‘If you want something, you go get it’ | Penn State DE Adisa Isaac primed for big 2023

When Adisa Isaac arrived on campus as a freshman in 2019, he carried lofty expectations on his shoulders. The former 4-star ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of New York and was regarded as one of the best defensive ends nationally.

As anticipated, Isaac found the field quickly, appearing in 11 games in his true freshman season and all nine games in the shortened 2020 season.

The following year, he was poised to step into a bigger role with the trio of Odafe Oweh, Shaka Toney and Shane Simmons — who combined for 18 starts in 2020 — departing. However, his progress was derailed with an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021 campaign.

He made his return in 2022, but wasn’t fully healthy at the start of the year and appeared to grow more comfortable as the season went on.

Despite his ongoing recovery process, he started in all 13 games and earned All-Big Ten honors following the season’s conclusion. With another offseason under his belt, he’s fully healthy and looking to burst onto the scene in 2023.

“The adversity at the time was hard,” James Franklin said on Wednesday. “But I think Adisa is the player and person that he is today because of it and I think that’s kind of a valuable lesson that we all learn over time … all these battles and adversities, challenges that come at you, a lot of times they’re blessings.”

Moving into 2023, Isaac will likely line up opposite Chop Robinson — who figures to be an early-round NFL Draft pick in April — and ahead of former 5-star Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Dennis-Sutton sat atop names like Drew Allar and Nick Singleton in Penn State’s lauded 2022 class and burst onto the scene last year with three sacks and an interception while coming off the bench.

Isaac’s expected starting role this year is a testament to his ability to overcome injury and fend off a former 5-star who has already cut his teeth on the gridiron. There aren’t many teams in the nation, if any, with enough talent at defensive end to keep Dennis-Sutton out of the starting lineup.

On paper, the Nittany Lions boast one of the best defensive end rooms in the country, and they hold high expectations heading into 2023. While raw talent doesn't always translate into success at the collegiate level, the culture in the position room breeds accountability. Isaac said that he‘ll pull players aside to talk one-on-one if he notices them making mistakes during practice.

“We don’t have egos in our room. Everybody knows the end goal and everybody’s a team player … I feel like if anything it’s pushing everybody to be better,” Isaac said about the group. “We preach dominance at practice everyday just so it becomes normal. It’s not something we turn on, it's something that’s embedded in us.”

The mentality of accountability is something that has been instilled within the unit by defensive line coach Deion Barnes.

“They’re as close as they can possibly be and they’re pushing each other. They know everything is earned so they’re trying to earn every rep out there. They know any slip-up can be the day that someone jumps in front of you,” Barnes said.

After having to sit out for an entire season and then play another at less-than-full health, Isaac is ready to get back on the field for some football in what is lining up to be a strong season for him. He knows better than most how important it is to take advantage of his opportunities.

“Just to get after the quarterback that’s kind of what you need, that dog mentality to always be hungry,” Isaac said. “If you want something, you go get it.”

