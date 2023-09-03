‘I definitely felt like the guy’ | Lambert-Smith explodes as Penn State's WR1

After months of desolation, the gaping coliseum of concrete that is Beaver Stadium roared back to life with 110,747 fans packing the historic stadium for a primetime season opener against West Virginia.

Despite the long offseason, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith picked up right where he left off after Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah on Jan. 2, and perhaps even took some a step forward.

Lambert-Smith played a pivotal role in that 35-21 victory to cap off the 2022 season, with an 88-yard touchdown reception, the longest in the bowl’s history. His 124 yards in that game are the most of his career, though that record almost fell on Saturday.

“Obviously Dre had a really good game tonight, and so did a lot of other receivers, just a credit to all the work that we put in throughout the offseason,” quarterback Drew Allar said following the game.

With Parker Washington departing for the NFL, Lambert-Smith was thrust into a role as the team’s top receiver, and he delivered in a big way with four catches for 123 yards and a pair of scores.

“I’m not gonna lie, I definitely felt like the guy,” Lambert-Smith said.

Harrison Wallace III led the team in receptions with seven, but Lambert-Smith made his count with an impressive 30.8 yard average, highest on the team.

“When [Wallace] got his seventh catch, I was like ‘I gotta catch up.’ So it just creates a healthy competition and makes guys want to produce more,” Lambert-Smith said.

His speed allows him to specialize as a deep-play threat, which has arguably never been more evident than it was in this game. With Drew Allar taking over at quarterback and bringing elite arm talent to the table, he may serve as a better catalyst for Lambert-Smith’s skill set than Sean Clifford did.

That connection was evident throughout the game, and as an experienced receiver, Lambert-Smith provides a proven and reliable option to throw to for his first-year starting quarterback.

“I feel like as a room, we’ve put in the time with [Allar], built trust, gained the chemistry, gained the bond, and [we’re] just gonna elevate from here,” Lambert-Smith said.

While the Nittany Lions came out of the opener with a 38-15 victory and a strong offensive showing, Lambert-Smith, who had three incompletions, still noted that there was room for improvement.

“[It was] definitely not perfect, we’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up. We’re going to enjoy the night, watch the film before we get into practice tomorrow… go to the drawing board and see where we can get better,” Lambert-Smith said.

Penn State will be a large favorite once more when it hosts Delaware next week, providing another opportunity for the team to get live-action reps against a below-average defense. After that, the team travels to Illinois and will want to iron out those kinks before the trip to Champaign.

While there are areas where he wants to see improvement, Lambert-Smith appears to be filling into the WR1 role nicely. He’s already accumulated 32% of the yardage he obtained throughout the entire 2022 campaign, and will continue to get plenty of opportunities as the new top target in the room.

With 11 regular season games still to play, and potential postseason games after that, Lambert-Smith only sees himself getting better.

“This is only the beginning. This offense, the sky’s the limit for us. We got great quarterbacks, great running backs, great wideouts, great tight ends,” Lambert-Smith said. “I feel like we can take this far.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State starts season 1-0 in Drew Allar's starter debut Drew Allar completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns as Penn S…