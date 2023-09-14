 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Penn State’s Week 3 matchup against Illinois

PSU Football V. Delaware, Drew Allar

Quarterback Drew Allar (15) prepares to throw the ball to a teammate during the football game at Beaver Stadium against Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 63-7.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State will appear on a third different network in as many games when it takes on Illinois on Saturday.

The game will be aired on FOX, after the Nittany Lions previously appeared on NBC and Peacock to begin the season, with Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson in the booth.

The matchup was initially slated to be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff game, but that was recently changed to Colorado’s matchup against Colorado State.

Despite no longer being the Big Noon Kickoff, Penn State’s Week 3 clash will still be the noon game aired on the network, with Colorado and Colorado State being played on ESPN.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.