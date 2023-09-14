How to watch Penn State’s Week 3 matchup against Illinois

Penn State will appear on a third different network in as many games when it takes on Illinois on Saturday.

The game will be aired on FOX, after the Nittany Lions previously appeared on NBC and Peacock to begin the season, with Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson in the booth.

The matchup was initially slated to be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff game, but that was recently changed to Colorado’s matchup against Colorado State.

Despite no longer being the Big Noon Kickoff, Penn State’s Week 3 clash will still be the noon game aired on the network, with Colorado and Colorado State being played on ESPN.

