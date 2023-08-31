Football Practice, Nick Dawkins

Offensive lineman Nick Dawkins (53) gets ready to snap the ball during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2023 at the Lasch Practice Field in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State football is officially back, and here’s how you can watch the Nittany Lions’ season opener against West Virginia.

For the first time since the Nittany Lions played Notre Dame in 2006, a Penn State game will be broadcast on NBC as the debut of Big Ten football on Saturday night.

Former Nittany Lion quarterback Todd Blackledge will be the game's main analyst beside Noah Eagle.

There’s also a streaming option for the game on FuboTV as well.

