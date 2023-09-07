 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

How to watch Penn State’s home clash against Delaware

Big Ten Media Day, Michael Robinson

Michael Robinson speaks with reporters during the Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Ind.

 Jackson Ranger

For the first time in 20 years, a Penn State game won’t air on network television. 

Saturday’s clash between the Nittany Lions and Delaware will be streamed exclusively on Peacock as part of the Big Ten’s new media rights agreement with NBC.

Coverage will begin at noon on Saturday. The cheapest option for fans is Peacock’s premium plan, which costs $5.99 per month and can be canceled at any time.

Former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson will serve as the analyst for the broadcast.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags