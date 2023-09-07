How to watch Penn State’s home clash against Delaware

For the first time in 20 years, a Penn State game won’t air on network television.

Saturday’s clash between the Nittany Lions and Delaware will be streamed exclusively on Peacock as part of the Big Ten’s new media rights agreement with NBC.

Coverage will begin at noon on Saturday. The cheapest option for fans is Peacock’s premium plan, which costs $5.99 per month and can be canceled at any time.

Former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson will serve as the analyst for the broadcast.

