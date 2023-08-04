How the Big Ten’s additions of Oregon and Washington could impact Penn State football

As the college football landscape the world once knew cripples into oblivion, a new era is taking place, and the Big Ten is right at the forefront of the revision.

Washington and Oregon are set to follow USC and UCLA as the latest Pac-12 schools to join the Big Ten, which is set to expand to 18 teams in 2024.

While the move and its corresponding details have yet to be made official, there are clear novelties that come with such a move, and Penn State will be forced to adjust quickly.

Here are some initial thoughts on how the Big Ten’s continued expansion impacts the Nittany Lions.

Forced protected rival

In June, the Big Ten introduced its “Flex Protect Plus” scheduling format and conference matchups for 2024 and 2025. While all other programs were given annual protected opponents, Penn State was the lone conference team without one.

With the 2024 schedule believed to be scrapped for one that includes 18 teams, the Nittany Lions will likely be forced to add a protected rival if the Big Ten chooses to adopt a similar format.

It’s unclear what exactly the format will look like, so the conference might have to get creative. Considering the Big Ten doesn’t want to expand to a 10-game conference schedule, either returning to divisions or assigning each team one protected rival and rotating through the other 16 teams on an A and B schedule could be the most logical solution.

If Penn State is forced to take on a conference rival, some potential options could be Michigan State or Maryland.

Restructured revenue share

With two more teams on the way, the Big Ten may be forced to restructure its seven-year, $7 billion media rights deal with NBC, FOX and CBS that it completed last year.

If the agreement isn’t revised, that could mean a decreased revenue share for each conference team.

Under the current deal, the Big Ten is projected to annually distribute $80 million to $100 million to each team, so an 18-team conference could either mean less money off the bat for Oregon and Washington or a pay cut for each program.

Westward recruiting expansion

Penn State has a decision to make on the recruiting front, now that it’ll be competing with four schools from the West Coast in 2024.

The Nittany Lions could either continue to focus primarily on their already established recruiting regions on the east coast and midwest, and continue developing southward, or they could begin to put more emphasis on recruits out west.

Oregon and USC are consistently two of the nation’s top programs on the recruiting trail and tend to earn commitments from a number of highly-touted recruits from the West Coast, specifically California.

Penn State has only dipped into the West Coast two times in its past six classes, and James Franklin has only added a California commitment once in his nine-year tenure – Koa Farmer in 2024.

Difficult travel logistics

Traveling from coast to coast wasn’t going to be easy with just USC and UCLA, and it absolutely won’t get easier for Penn State now that Oregon and Washington are also in the mix.

Jet lag aside, the travel itself shouldn’t be much of a hassle. A direct flight from the local University Park Airport or distant Harrisburg International Airport shouldn’t take more than 5 ½ hours – just two hours longer than it takes to bus from State College to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a tilt with Rutgers.

However, the means in which equipment is carried is a problem that doesn’t have an answer yet, Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft told The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder.

“I'm confident you will see creative solutions that address travel concerns and connect all of our members and student athletes into a unified conference and promote competitive balance,” commissioner Tony Petitti said at last week’s Big Ten Media Day.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE