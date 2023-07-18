How Penn State football’s student season ticket prices compare to other Big Ten schools

One of the most stressful experiences for Penn State football fans comes before the season even starts.

Every summer, students must compete to purchase a limited number of season tickets, which go on sale over the span of five days throughout July, released in descending order by grade level.

The tickets typically sell out in under half an hour, creating an extremely competitive market with higher demand than supply.

The tickets include entrance to all seven home games throughout the year and have been sold for $246 the last two seasons, the highest price in the conference.

With $228 student tickets, Ohio State is the second most expensive. Wisconsin rounds out the top three with a price tag of $209.

Michigan is next at $204, while Nebraska and Iowa are not far behind at $180 and $175, respectively

For Michigan State, the tickets for undergraduate students start at $168. Since the Spartans’ game against Penn State was moved from Spartan Stadium to Ford Field, the team now only has six home games this season which lowered the cost.

Purdue employs a different method, which involves a “boarding pass,” enabling students to attend home games for all sports throughout the school year, including football, for $160.

Indiana has the next highest price, charging $120, while Maryland, Rutgers and Minnesota come in just short of triple-digits at $99. The Rutgers package includes a ticket to the Scarlet Knights road game at Beaver Stadium.

Illinois will charge just $85 for tickets to its home contests this season, while Northwestern allows students to attend games for free, given they show a student ID.

