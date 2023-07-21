How Penn State football’s early talent recognition leads to recruiting success

Under James Franklin, Penn State’s recruiting classes have consistently finished among the nation’s best.

Since he took the reins in 2014, the Nittany Lions have finished with a top-25 class every season, including seven top-15 finishes, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Though the 2024 class is still incomplete, it currently ranks No. 7 in the country.

Despite setbacks, such as falling behind on NIL, Penn State is still able to compete with top programs in recruiting.

So what’s the secret to Penn State’s success on the recruiting trail? That answer is complicated, but one of the greatest factors is the staff’s ability to cultivate relationships.

Nittany Lion commits frequently reference the relationships they’ve been able to build with the staff as one of the leading factors in their commitment, and one way that the staff is able to do that is by jumping on a recruit’s radar early in the process.

Take the 2022 class, which finished as the second-highest rated class of the Franklin era, for example. The headliners of the class were 5-star recruits Dani Dennis-Sutton, Nick Singleton and Drew Allar. All three received strong national interest, including from some of the top schools in the country.

Dennis-Sutton was heavily recruited by powerhouse programs Alabama and Georgia, and even took official visits to both campuses. However, the Nittany Lions extended an offer in October of 2019, while the Bulldogs didn’t offer until March 2020, followed by the Crimson Tide a month later.

Dennis-Sutton ultimately wound up in Happy Valley, and was an impact player in his first season.

In Singleton’s case, Alabama and Notre Dame were two of the other schools heavily recruiting him, and he took visits to both.

Penn State offered Singleton in July of 2019, before he had any other FBS offers, while the Fighting Irish didn’t offer until November of that year. The Crimson Tide waited until February 2021, almost 20 months after the Nittany Lions. This past season, Singleton lived up to the hype, breaking out as one of the nation’s top running backs.

While Singleton was an in-state recruit, Allar came from enemy territory, hailing from Medina, Ohio. For him, it was the in-state juggernaut Ohio State that made a late push, extending an offer in September of 2021, after he had already committed to Penn State and just months before signing day. Had the Buckeyes acted earlier, it could’ve been a different story.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions offered in January, when Allar’s only other Power 5 offers came from Iowa and Iowa State. When the offer was initially extended, Allar ranked as just the No. 447-ranked player in the country. He finished at No. 29.

Extending offers early in a recruit’s high school career is risky. If that player fails to develop, or even regresses, it can lead to an uncomfortable situation for the school. But when Penn State hits its mark — and it usually does — it can pay dividends for the team.

