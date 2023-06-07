How have they turned out? Penn State football’s crowded running back room has forced transfers

Since Ja’Juan Seider’s hire to Penn State prior to the 2018 season, the Nittany Lions’ running-back corps has been known as the Lawnboyz.

Despite numerous success stories, there have been several Lawnboyz who have transferred out of State College in hopes of finding a greener lawn.

During this offseason alone, Penn State has seen two of its running backs transfer out of the program. Experienced ball carriers Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford announced their transfers to Mississippi State and Notre Dame, respectively, in May.

Lee and Ford are far from the exceptions, especially in the current transfer-happy landscape of college football where transferring in hopes of more opportunity is becoming increasingly common. Former Nittany Lion running backs Noah Cain and Caziah Holmes found new homes in recent years as well.

Former 5-star prospect Ricky Slade also transferred out of the program prior to the 2020 football season.

The common factor for all five transfers has been the sheer amount of depth Seider has been able to recruit to Penn State’s campus. In a competitive game like college football, there will always be an odd man out.

For example, Slade transferred after finishing the 2019 season as the No. 4 running back in carries, trailing Journey Brown and future transfers Cain and Ford. Cain left following the 2021 season, accompanied by Holmes, after a down season.

Last season, the true freshman duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen took command of the backfield after Lee was injured. Singleton and Allen became the first true-freshman duo to rush for more than 800 yards each in Big Ten history and were the first pair to achieve the feat nationally since 2005.

Lee didn’t play the last seven games of the season, which resulted in his transfer to the SEC.

The transfer portal is definitely an option in finding more opportunity, as a plethora of athletes have been able to find successful careers at their second home, but there’s still a risk that doesn’t always pan out.

Slade found solace at Old Dominion with his former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne at the helm. However, Slade never played a down for the Monarchs before leaving the program. He hasn’t played football since.

On the other hand, Cain had his best college season since his 2019 true freshman season in 2022 as a member of LSU’s football team. Cain appeared in 11 games and rushed for 409 yards on 76 carries. Cain achieved a career-high 10 touchdowns and 5.4 yards per carry.

Cain is in line to start for LSU in 2023.

Holmes, who transferred less than a week before Penn State’s 2022 season opener, transferred too late and was forced to redshirt the year. He'll make his Florida State debut in 2023.

Time will tell how Lee and Ford fit at their new schools, but the running backs that have transferred out have found varying levels of success.

Lee and Ford are the most recent transfers leaving State College, but they probably won’t be the last as Seider continues to assert himself as a recruiter and coach.

In 2023, Penn State will again have a loaded backfield with Singleton, Allen and Minnesota transfer Trey Potts lining up behind the quarterback.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Report: Penn State football adds WPIAL coaching legend Bob Palko to staff After adding a few high school players to its recruiting class over the weekend, Penn State …