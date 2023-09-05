How Drew Allar’s debut compares to Penn State’s last 5 starting quarterbacks

Drew Allar’s starting debut went as well as anybody could have hoped.

After seeing action in 10 games in 2022, Allar made his first career start in Penn State’s season-opening 38-15 win over West Virginia, completing 21 of 29 pass attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Allar’s performance was ignited on the Nittany Lions’ first drive of the game, as the sophomore found KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 72-yard score. From that point on, Allar only made a few poor decisions.

Following Week 1, Allar sits alone on top of the Big Ten in passing yards and passer rating and is tied for first in passing touchdowns.

Allar is the newest Penn State starting quarterback since 2019. Here’s how his starting debut compares to the Nittany Lions’ last five starters.

Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford kicked off a four-year reign as Penn State’s starting quarterback on Aug. 31, 2019, in the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Idaho.

Penn State destroyed the Vandals 79-7 in what remains the largest margin of victory in the James Franklin era.

Clifford completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 280 yards, two touchdowns in his starting debut and added 57 rushing yards as well.

Most of the Nittany Lions’ scoring production came on the ground, as Penn State scored seven rushing touchdowns in the contest.

Trace McSorley

Trace McSorley started his first game as the Nittany Lions’ quarterback on Sept. 3, 2016, versus Kent State.

The 2016 season ended up being the season that put Penn State back in the national spotlight, but it didn’t look like that at first.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Flashes 33-13 after leading by only three points at halftime. McSorley completed just over 50% of his passes, finishing 16-for-31 for 209 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

McSorley also ran 14 times for 47 yards in his debut.

Christian Hackenberg

Prior to Allar, Christian Hackenberg was the last 5-star quarterback to commit to Penn State.

On Aug. 31, 2013, Hackenberg made his debut for the Nittany Lions in a 23-17 win against Syracuse.

Hackenberg completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 278 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Almost half of Hackenberg’s yardage was to Allen Robinson, who finished with 133 receiving yards.

Matt McGloin

Matt McGloin was Penn State’s starting quarterback through some of the darkest days in the program’s history. His debut, though, occurred midseason in 2010 before the sanctions were imposed on the Nittany Lions.

McGloin was initially named as the backup quarterback at the start of the 2010 season, but made his first start on Oct. 30, 2013, against Michigan after Rob Bolden was sidelined with a concussion.

Under McGloin’s guidance, the Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 41-31. McGloin finished 17-for-28 for 250 yards and one passing touchdown. McGloin also scored a rushing touchdown.

McGloin’s start also marked the first time under Joe Paterno that a former walk-on quarterback had started a game and went on to start five games that season.

Rob Bolden

Bolden was named the starting quarterback to start the 2010 season after veteran quarterback Daryll Clark graduated.

On Sept. 4, 2010, Bolden made his starting debut against Youngstown State, a game that Penn State won 44-14.

Bolden completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

