How 2-tight end sets could benefit Penn State football in 2023

It hasn’t been uncommon to see multiple tight ends trot out when Penn State has taken the field the past couple seasons.

Under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, the Nittany Lions have found creative ways to incorporate their tight ends, including using the T-formation in several games in 2022.

The “aces,” as the team calls them, have been used in different packages to provide unique looks on offense, which tends to result in successful plays for the Nittany Lions.

There’s a decent chance Penn State could incorporate more of these looks in 2023, for a few reasons.

James Franklin has already mentioned his openness to the idea of two tight starting ends, stating that he’ll put his four best receivers on the field, regardless of position.

“I keep bringing up that third wide receiver,” Franklin said following April’s Blue-White game. “They’re not just competing with wide receivers because, just like last year, if our second-best tight end is better than our third wide receiver, then we’re going to be in more 12-personnel.”

Even with starter Brenton Strange departing for the NFL via a second-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Penn State still has plenty of weapons at the position.

Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren are the veterans of the tight end group, both entering their fourth years with the program. On top of bringing valuable experience, they’ve been key contributors on the stat sheet, combining for 11 total touchdowns in their time in Happy Valley.

If Penn State were to opt for more 12-personnel packages this season, these two are a dynamic pairing who have each proven their ability in the past.

Johnson may serve a suspension due to misdemeanors for simple assault and criminal mischief, but there are other options behind him if he misses time to begin the season.

Behind him are Khalil Dinkins, Jerry Cross, Joey Schlaffer and Andrew Rappleyea, all of whom add important depth and garner high expectations for the coming years.

With Johnson and Warren potentially on the way out after this season, finding ways to maximize their time on the field would be beneficial for both players, as well as the team. Add to that the question marks surrounding the wide receiver position and it makes for an interesting opportunity for the tight ends.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III seem to be the only two confirmed starters at wide receiver, with the third starting spot still up for grabs.

Dante Cephas, Omari Evans, Kaden Saunders and others have been mentioned by the coaches, but according to Franklin, they “need a third wideout to step up.”

If none of them are able to prove themselves and claim the No. 3 wide receiver spot, bringing on an extra tight end for more 12-personnel sets could be the way to go.

As far as on-field performance, having multiple tight ends has proven to be an effective strategy despite not being widely used in college football.

Georgia, which has boasted arguably the top tight end room in the country the last couple years, proved the strategy’s efficacy by frequently running 12- and occasionally even 13-personnel sets en route to a pair of national championships.

Having two tight ends on the field can also cause matchup problems for opponents if they don’t have the personnel to match up size-wise. With two 6-foot-6 tight ends that weigh a combined 523 pounds, Johnson and Warren’s size and physicality is an asset not many teams have, and only some can effectively defend it.

Additionally, if Penn State is going to be a run-heavy team in 2023 like expected, having two tight ends would mean better blocking on run plays.

Overall, Penn State’s depth at tight end allows it to make up for any shortcomings at wide receiver, and with the way the offense is set up, it could be beneficial to incorporate more 12-personnel looks.

“We’d like to be an 11-personnel team if we could, but we’re going to play to our strengths.” Franklin said. “If our tight end room’s our strength, then those guys will be on the field, Ty Howle will be happy, and Marques Hagans will be sad.”

