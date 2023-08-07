Freshman QB Jaxon Smolik is James Franklin's "surprise" of camp for Penn State football

As the battle for Penn State’s next starting quarterback rages on between second-year players Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, true freshman Jaxon Smolik has been making strides throughout the offseason.

“I’d say Smolik has been a surprise in camp so far, specifically in the quarterback room,” James Franklin said at Sunday’s Penn State media day. “He’s one of those guys that, although he’s still learning the nuances of the position and offense… he’s just got a natural feel for the position on the field.”

While Allar and Pribula have gained a majority of the offseason attention, Smolik shouldn’t be overlooked. The Iowa native saw an exponential rise in attention during his recruitment following a strong showing at the Elite 11.

Smolik wasn’t originally selected for the event, but after 5-star recruit Nico Iamaleava backed out, he earned an invite. He made the most of the opportunity, earning a spot on the Elite 11 and impressing scouts enough to earn his first Power 5 offers from Cal and Penn State.

After originally committing to Tulane in June of 2022, Smolik flipped to the Nittany Lions on Aug. 12, 2022.

His accuracy stood out to those in attendance, placing second in the rail-shot challenge and tying for fifth on the mega-target challenge.

One of the reasons why Smolik was overlooked in high school is due to a lack of playing time after suffering a collarbone injury in the first week of his junior season, but his late rise allowed him to end up in Happy Valley, nevertheless.

“He sees the field very well,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “He’s good with the spatial concepts, he sees things, and that’s a good sign.”

As with most young quarterbacks, there are still some areas where Yurcich would like to see improvement from the freshman.

“We’re constantly working on the mental game. … We gotta get him better in the meeting rooms,” Yurcich said. “This is typical for a young guy, we have to get him better at spitting the information out and speaking how we speak … being able to have a better recall and articulate in meetings.”

Still, Yurcich expressed confidence in Smolik, stating that it’s “just a matter of time” before he figures it out.

Having time to sit and learn behind Allar and Pribula also allows Smolik to gain valuable knowledge, and Smolik is able to push his older peers, as well.

“Any time you have a talented room, it’s only going to make everyone better. Iron sharpens iron,” Pribula said. “If something that I need to work on is one of their strengths, it only makes you wanna get better in that area.”

Regarding the newcomer, Pribula noted a perceptible improvement in Smolik’s comfort level compared to the spring when he enrolled early.

“I think Jaxon’s done a great job. I think coming in mid-year for him was big, learning the playbook in the spring and getting spring ball under his belt is very important coming into fall camp,” Pribula said. “I think he looks more comfortable, not just with the playbook but with his teammates as well.”

