Franklin, Penn State players react to Landon Tengwall’s medical retirement

Landon Tengwall, who started five games at left guard last season, announced on Wednesday that he would be medically retiring from football. The news was a shock to many, with Tengwall projected as a starter for the fall.

Less than an hour later, James Franklin met with the media and touched on the announcement.

“Whether it’s coaching or recruiting or strength and conditioning, at the end of the day, he’s a part of our family. Always has been, always will be,” Franklin said. “That will never change.”

Adisa Isaac, after having worked his way back from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season, is someone who understands the struggle of being sidelined. He spoke on Tengwall’s departure from football and his relationship with the team.

“We all love Landon,” Isaac said. “Even when he first got here he was a hard worker; he gave everything he had. So it’s very sad to see what’s going on. … We all love him and he’s always welcome here.”

Wide receiver Malick Meiga also spoke about his experience with Tengwall, referencing a service trip the two took together over the summer.

“That was my boy, I love Landon… when we took that trip to Guatemala together we got much closer. He’s just a great guy, loving guy, caring guy,” Meiga said. “[We’re going to] support him in everything he does … nothing changed in our relationship.”

Safety Keaton Ellis was also on the trip to Guatemala, and had grown closer with Tengwall, as well.

“He’s a great kid, great energy, we had a pretty good relationship… getting closer to him to see what kind of guy he is, he’s a great guy,” Ellis said. “You don’t wish that kind of stuff on anybody. For a guy who just loves the sport, it’s a hard decision to make, it really is… he has all of our support and love.”

JB Nelson was getting first-team reps during practice in Tengwall’s absence, and will likely fill in at the position. While Tengwall will have to give up on his dreams of playing this season and beyond, there’s still a spot for him in Happy Valley, Franklin said, but likely from the sidelines instead of between them.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of it, but I think you’ll be seeing Landon around here, hopefully pretty soon,” Franklin said. “We’re just going to be as supportive as we possibly can. … I’d ask the Penn State community and media to be as respectful of their process as possible.”

