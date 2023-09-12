Four-star Jaelyne Matthews, Penn State's top 2025 recruit, decommits

Penn State has lost the top prospect of its 2025 recruiting class

Offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews, a 4-star recruit, announced his decision to decommit from the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

Matthews is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, the ninth-best offensive lineman and top player from New Jersey.

"After much reflection and discussion with my family and mentors, I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options for my academic and athletic future. This decision was not made lightly, and it comes after countless hours of thought and contemplation," Matthews said in a statement.

With Matthews' decommitment, Penn State now has two players in its 2025 recruiting class: 4-star running back Kiandrea Barker and 3-star cornerback Omari Gaines.

