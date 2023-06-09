After two seasons at Oregon State, former Penn State wide receiver John Dunmore reentered the transfer portal on Friday.

Respect My Decision ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/yZbikvFViq — John Dunmore JR 🎱 (@jdsunn) June 9, 2023

Dunmore struggled to see playing time across two seasons with the Nittany Lions, opting to transfer after appearing in just one game from 2019-20.

An uptick in action with the Beavers left Dunmore with a combined 10 receptions for 99 yards in 16 games.

