After two seasons at Oregon State, former Penn State wide receiver John Dunmore reentered the transfer portal on Friday.
Respect My Decision ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/yZbikvFViq— John Dunmore JR 🎱 (@jdsunn) June 9, 2023
Dunmore struggled to see playing time across two seasons with the Nittany Lions, opting to transfer after appearing in just one game from 2019-20.
An uptick in action with the Beavers left Dunmore with a combined 10 receptions for 99 yards in 16 games.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
With two-year starter Brenton Strange joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, Penn State’s tight e…