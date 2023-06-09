Penn State football vs. Michigan, Beaver Stadium exterior

After two seasons at Oregon State, former Penn State wide receiver John Dunmore reentered the transfer portal on Friday.

Dunmore struggled to see playing time across two seasons with the Nittany Lions, opting to transfer after appearing in just one game from 2019-20.

An uptick in action with the Beavers left Dunmore with a combined 10 receptions for 99 yards in 16 games.

