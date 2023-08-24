 Skip to main content
Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford named backup for Green Bay Packers

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) gives an interview following Penn State Football Pro Day on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa.

After spending four years as a starting quarterback at Penn State, Sean Clifford will be taking a backseat in Green Bay.

The former Nittany Lion will be backing up his counterpart Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers next season, according to the NFL.

Clifford posted strong performances through the first two preseason games, going 33/45 for 345 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. He added 29 yards on the ground.

Clifford was drafted with the 149th pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

