Former Penn State linebacker Bobby Walchak announces transfer to Campbell

After two years with Penn State, Bobby Walchak is headed to the FCS level to play for Campbell.

The linebacker spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions, making no appearances in that span.

The Pennsylvania native entered the transfer portal in April, shortly after the Blue-White game, and was not anticipated to be a contributor in 2023.

Walchak will head down to North Carolina with three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting a season with the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football’s quarterback competition charges into the summer Spring has concluded, and Penn State is still without a clear starting quarterback.