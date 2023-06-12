 Skip to main content
Former Penn State linebacker Bobby Walchak announces transfer to Campbell

Spring Football Practice, Walchak

Penn State linebacker Bobby Walchak (27) is tackled by cornerback Jacy Tutty (35) during a spring practice drill on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

After two years with Penn State, Bobby Walchak is headed to the FCS level to play for Campbell.

The linebacker spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions, making no appearances in that span.

The Pennsylvania native entered the transfer portal in April, shortly after the Blue-White game, and was not anticipated to be a contributor in 2023.

Walchak will head down to North Carolina with three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting a season with the Nittany Lions.

