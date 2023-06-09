Former Penn State football wide receiver Matt Zanellato named UMass wide receivers coach

Another former Penn State player is quickly rising up the FBS coaching ranks.

Matt Zanellato, who played wide receiver for the Nittany Lions from 2011-2014, has been named the next wide receivers coach at UMass.

Last season, Zanellato served as an assistant receivers coach and offensive analyst for the Minutemen after three years with Saginaw Valley State.

Zanellato combined for six receptions for 72 yards across four seasons at Penn State, where most of his playing time came on special teams.

