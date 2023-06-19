 Skip to main content
Former Penn State football tight end Mega Barnwell enters transfer portal

Franklin Shakes hands post ohio

Head coach James Franklin shakes hands with players following Penn States game against Ohio University on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 46-10.

 Caleb Craig

Just months after enrolling as a freshman at Penn State, tight end Mega Barnwell will be looking for a new home.

Barnwell announced his entrance into the transfer portal via Twitter, which comes just weeks after he departed from the program. It is still unclear as to what caused his departure.

The former 4-star recruit had lots of positional flexibility, but was expected to stick at tight end which is a crowded room for the Nittany Lions with six tight ends currently listed on the roster.

The Virginia native held lots of interest from Power 5 programs during his initial recruitment out of high school, and will have all of his eligibility remaining after not appearing in a game at the college.

