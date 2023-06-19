Former Penn State football tight end Mega Barnwell enters transfer portal

Just months after enrolling as a freshman at Penn State, tight end Mega Barnwell will be looking for a new home.

Barnwell announced his entrance into the transfer portal via Twitter, which comes just weeks after he departed from the program. It is still unclear as to what caused his departure.

I am officially entering my name into the Transfer Portal, With 4 years of eligibility! — Mega Barnwell (@mega_barnwell) June 20, 2023

The former 4-star recruit had lots of positional flexibility, but was expected to stick at tight end which is a crowded room for the Nittany Lions with six tight ends currently listed on the roster.

The Virginia native held lots of interest from Power 5 programs during his initial recruitment out of high school, and will have all of his eligibility remaining after not appearing in a game at the college.

