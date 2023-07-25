 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

featured

Former Penn State football star Saquon Barkley reportedly signs extension with New York Giants

Football, Maryland, Saquon Barkley

Penn State's Saquon Barkley walks off the field after the last regular season game of the year after Penn State blew out Maryland 66-3 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

 Christopher Sanders

After a long and tumultuous negotiation period, former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will be sticking with the New York Giants after all, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

The deal is for one season and is worth up to $11 million with a $2 million signing bonus.

If he hits his incentives, Barkley will make roughly $900,000 more than the franchise tag.

Last season, Barkley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards on 295 carries for 10 touchdowns, and added 57 receptions for 338 yards.

After his No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley has played all five seasons with the Giants and will be sticking in the Big Apple, at least for one more year.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags