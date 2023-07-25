Former Penn State football star Saquon Barkley reportedly signs extension with New York Giants

After a long and tumultuous negotiation period, former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will be sticking with the New York Giants after all, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

The deal is for one season and is worth up to $11 million with a $2 million signing bonus.

Surprise! 🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/A5PR7RWLfQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

If he hits his incentives, Barkley will make roughly $900,000 more than the franchise tag.

Last season, Barkley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards on 295 carries for 10 touchdowns, and added 57 receptions for 338 yards.

After his No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley has played all five seasons with the Giants and will be sticking in the Big Apple, at least for one more year.

