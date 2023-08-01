Former Penn State football RB John Lovett signs training camp deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

After a stint in the XFL, a former Penn State running back will get an opportunity in the NFL.

John Lovett signed a training camp contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the XFL announced on Monday night.

Lovett spent four seasons at Baylor where he ran for over 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns. The running back transferred to Penn State ahead of the 2021 season, where he finished with just over 200 total yards in his lone season with the program.

After his college career, Lovett was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, but was released in October without playing a snap.

Selected in the second round of the 2022 XFL Draft by the Vegas Vipers, Lovett posted just under 500 yards from scrimmage in 10 games last season.

