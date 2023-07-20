Former Penn State football quarterback Michael Robinson joins NBC as analyst for B1G Saturday Night

A former Penn State quarterback will be in the studio on Saturday nights.

NBC Sports announced that Michael Robinson will serve as an analyst for the inaugural season of B1G Saturday Night, which is set to air on NBC and Peacock throughout the college football season.

Host @MariaTaylor, analysts Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry, and Michael Robinson, and co-host Ahmed Fareed will anchor B1G College Countdown this fall on NBC and @peacock ... @ahmedNBC @RIP_JEP https://t.co/3ZDjheWIIv pic.twitter.com/uT9S1eQwbx — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) July 20, 2023

Robinson had a decorated career with the Nittany Lions, highlighted by his senior season in 2005, when he was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year en route to a Big Ten title and Orange Bowl victory.

Robinson was drafted in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he converted to running back and later played fullback. He later earned a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, retiring after the victory.

Penn State is set to appear on NBC and Peacock three times this season: the season opener against West Virginia, the Delaware contest, which will air exclusively on Peacock, and the Michigan State game from Ford Field.

