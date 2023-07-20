 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Former Penn State football quarterback Michael Robinson joins NBC as analyst for B1G Saturday Night

Football, Blue White game, Michael Robinson

Former Penn State quarterback and Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson smiles with his former teammates in the south end zone during the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 16, 2016.

 Max Petrosky

A former Penn State quarterback will be in the studio on Saturday nights.

NBC Sports announced that Michael Robinson will serve as an analyst for the inaugural season of B1G Saturday Night, which is set to air on NBC and Peacock throughout the college football season.

Robinson had a decorated career with the Nittany Lions, highlighted by his senior season in 2005, when he was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year en route to a Big Ten title and Orange Bowl victory.

Robinson was drafted in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, where he converted to running back and later played fullback. He later earned a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, retiring after the victory.

Penn State is set to appear on NBC and Peacock three times this season: the season opener against West Virginia, the Delaware contest, which will air exclusively on Peacock, and the Michigan State game from Ford Field.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags