Former Penn State football QB Michael Robinson eager to begin ‘big deal’ NBC, Big Ten coverage

The paths that surrounded Michael Robinson’s Richmond, Virginia, home were often dark. But those who encountered a young Robinson knew he wouldn’t fall for the same dangerous turns that all too many locals did.

Since he was 9, Robinson has lit up the stage everywhere he’s shown his face, whether as a quarterback in Beaver Stadium, a fullback in the Super Bowl or an analyst in the broadcast booth.

After an eight-year NFL career, the ex-Super Bowl Champion and Pro-Bowler will make his return to Penn State, where he’ll call his alma mater’s Week 2 matchup with Delaware as part of NBC’s new slate of Big Ten coverage.

“Being a part of this package is complete to my football life,” Robinson said at Big Ten media day last week. “I'm able to be around athletes on almost every step of the journey, and it just helps me continue to cover the game like I want to. This is a big deal.”

NBC is set to air three games featuring the Nittany Lions this fall, debuting its new Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast when West Virginia travels to Beaver Stadium for Week 1.

Robinson will serve as an analyst on the network’s Big Ten College Countdown pregame show, and will do play-by-play for Penn State’s game against Delaware and a Michigan State game around midseason.

Having called a number of USFL games for NBC, Robinson’s primary goal as a broadcaster is to continue an upwards trajectory as an in-game analyst.

“I still want to do games,” Robinson said. “The fact that I get an opportunity to call games in the Big Ten — I still do USFL — it just gives me more reps to do what I finally, eventually want to do.”

Beside Robinson in NBC’s Big Ten coverage this season will be another former Penn State quarterback in Todd Blackledge, who will be a primary analyst for Big Ten Saturday Night.

Robinson said he was first introduced to Blackledge when he was being recruited by the Nittany Lions out of Varina High School.

After years of keeping in touch, the two now have the opportunity to work beside each other, calling games for their former program.

“He was always that figurehead in the Penn State quarterback room that we all were chasing,” Robinson said. “So, being able to work alongside him, being able to work alongside some great people, it's humbling.”

Just as Robinson looked up to Blackledge when he was playing, he now views the seasoned broadcaster as a role-model to calling fair games, especially when the matchups involve the Nittany Lions.

Robinson said Blackledge used to text him after he’d “mess up” in games with messages saying “Mike, you shouldn’t have thrown that.”

“I've always watched Todd really closely, even when I was playing. … He keeps it all the way real and that’s all you can ask for,” Robinson said.

Even after he was named a Pro Bowler in 2011 and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, Robinson still believes he has more to build on his football dream.

“I don't have time to sit and say I made it,” Robinson said. “I'll say I made it when I'm totally retired, living somewhere on a beach, not thinking about football again. … I think that mode kind of brings opportunities your way because you're always kind of creating the atmosphere for opportunities to come your way.”

