Former Penn State DL Carl Nassib retires from NFL after 7 seasons

Carl Nassib announced he will be hanging up his cleats after a 7-year career in the NFL.

A third round draft pick in 2016, Nassib played for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders in his career. He finished with 25.5 sacks across 38 starts.

Veteran DL Carl Nassib, who in 2021 became the first openly gay player to appear in a regular-season NFL game, has announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/uZlV0WaaIZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2023

Nassib set the Nittany Lions' single-season sack record with 15.5 in 2015 and was named a unanimous All-American that season.

"Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had," Nassib said in a statement.

