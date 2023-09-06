 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

featured

Former Penn State DL Carl Nassib retires from NFL after 7 seasons

Carl Nassib
AP

Carl Nassib announced he will be hanging up his cleats after a 7-year career in the NFL.

A third round draft pick in 2016, Nassib played for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders in his career. He finished with 25.5 sacks across 38 starts.

Nassib set the Nittany Lions' single-season sack record with 15.5 in 2015 and was named a unanimous All-American that season.

"Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had," Nassib said in a statement.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.