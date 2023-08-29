‘Football is his mindset’ | Penn State CB Cam Miller turning heads in preseason

It’s only Cam Miller’s second season at the collegiate level, but those around him say he carries himself like a seasoned veteran.

“Cam Miller is one of those guys that, ever since he stepped on campus, you knew he was about business,” junior cornerback Kalen King said.

A former 4-star recruit from Fernandina Beach, Florida, Miller wasted no time in making a name for himself with Penn State.

King said that ever since Miller arrived as a freshman, he’s been attentive in meetings and always looking for ways to get better.

“The way he just approaches the game is with such maturity, he acts much older than he really is,” King said.

His hard-working demeanor led to immediate playing time as a true freshman, which is far from guaranteed at a Penn State program that has built outstanding depth on both sides of the ball.

Miller appeared in 11 games last season and made five total tackles.

Miller is primed for a much greater role in 2023, and is set to start on four special teams units and “play a bunch” on defense, James Franklin said Tuesday. While only a sophomore, the coaching staff recently added Miller to the team’s leadership council.

“I think there’s a ton of confidence within his teammates and within the coaches that he’s done all the right things and taken all the necessary steps to build on what he did last year,” Franklin said.

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said on Aug. 14 that the team’s top four is “solidified.” King and Johnny Dixon are expected to start on the outside, Daequan Hardy will be the third corner and Miller will slot in at No. 4 on the depth chart.

Miller should expect plenty of playing time, not only in the dime package, but as the first corner off the bench.

Miller’s progress has been evident, according to King, who said that he’s been making plays on the ball and has looked very good throughout camp.

Miller’s quick ascent up the depth chart is no surprise to Franklin either, who praised the corner’s character and attitude on Tuesday.

“He’s just a very driven, motivated, high-production, low-maintenance young man that is maximizing his Penn State experience,” Franklin said.

Miller has always been an exceptional athlete. He was a quarterback at Trinity Christian Academy and also lettered in basketball and track.

The transition to full-time cornerback has been smooth, and it’s evident that he takes the sport and his development seriously.

“Football is his mindset, and that’s what I like about Cam, because I know when I’m dealing with Cam, he’s locked in at all times,” King said. “He’s never distracted, he’s always got his mind on the goal at hand and the task at hand.”

Florida was a focal point for Penn State in its 2022 recruiting class, nabbing Miller, running back Kaytron Allen and defensive tackle Zane Durant from the Sunshine State.

The recruiting trip proved fruitful, and Franklin joked that he might have to return to Miller’s family for more high-character prospects.

“I may even convince Mom and Dad to have a few more (kids), send ‘em up to the Poconos,” Franklin said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE