Five true freshmen who could make immediate impact for Penn State football in 2023

Penn State is well-positioned for the future with its new freshman class.

The group is headlined by Pennsylvania’s top prospect last recruiting cycle, former 4-star offensive tackle J’ven Williams, along with a number of talented defenders.

Entering the 2023 season, James Franklin’s crew looks to get over the hump in the Big Ten East and qualify for the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.

Here’s some of the true freshmen who could immediately help that playoff push in Happy Valley.

Tony Rojas, linebacker

Tony Rojas may have the best opportunity to make an early impact due to his sheer athleticism at linebacker.

The Fairfax, Virginia, native can fly with 4.6 speed and has already put on muscle through Penn State’s strength program, weighing in at 225 pounds.

Rojas fits best as an inside linebacker, where he could recreate the havoc caused by last year’s freshman sensation, Abdul Carter.

Carter began as a rotational piece before claiming a starting role in the second half of the season, and Rojas could potentially follow a similar path in 2023.

If he continues to impress defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and the coaching staff, Rojas could blossom quickly for the Nittany Lions.

King Mack, safety

Franklin and company recruited nicely in the secondary, including the addition of two talented safeties, King Mack and DaKaari Nelson.

Mack and Nelson will compete directly at the position, with each possessing unique skill sets.

At 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, Nelson stacks up as a hybrid safety-backer who can play in the box to disrupt the run but also drop back in coverage.

Mack is more of the prototypical center fielder at the position, possessing elite speed and ball skills to be a quarterback’s nightmare deep downfield.

Both have the tools to be great special teamers early in their career, but Mack has more potential to be an immediate difference maker defensively based on his skill set.

The Nittany Lions already have good run stoppers and depth at linebacker, but an athletic deep safety like Mack could be hard to keep off the field.

Jameial Lyons, defensive end

Jameial Lyons joins a crowded position group with veteran talent, but he could still get solid snaps as a rotational defensive end.

Penn State already has impressive pass rushers in Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton, along with talented pieces that have been waiting in the wings, so Lyons will certainly have to fight for snaps.

That being said, the Philly native has the size — 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds — to immediately compete for snaps if he can impress defensive line coach Deion Barnes.

With his length, speed and strength, Lyons has the natural ability to make a difference in the backfield, which could give him opportunities to play off the bench.

Carmelo Taylor, wide receiver

Speaking of crowded position groups, Carmelo Taylor joins a loaded Penn State wide receiver room.

The former 4-star recruit does have one trait that sets him apart, though: speed.

A state champion in the 100m and 200m sprints, Taylor enters the college level with the inherent ability to outrun many defenders.

Taylor will likely have to improve his route running, and his 162-pound stature may make it difficult to get off the jam. Still, he has big-play potential if Penn State can get the football in his hands.

The freshman could get opportunities on screen passes and gadget plays, as well as compete for a spot as a returner on kick and punt returns.

J’ven Williams, offensive line

The crown jewel of Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class, J’ven Williams stacks up as a staple of the offensive line in the future.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native will likely have to wait to get that starting opportunity, though.

Williams may have size, 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, and talent to be a Day 1 starter, but will compete for playing time at tackle with projected first-rounder Olu Fashanu, veteran starter Caedan Wallace and true sophomore Drew Shelton, who impressed late last season.

Shelton capitalized on his opportunity last year after the injury bug hit the offensive line, and it would likely take a similar situation to get Williams on the field for significant playing time.

The former 4-star may retain his redshirt this season but could also be the next man up if Penn State needs him.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE