Five Penn State football players who are primed for 2023 breakout seasons

As the cycle of college football continues, new players have to step up each season.

Last season, Penn State saw the emergence of cornerback Kalen King, defensive end Chop Robinson and running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, among others.

The Nittany Lions’ season-opener against West Virginia looms closer every day. That game could begin to reveal this fall’s potential breakout performers.

Here are five players that have a good chance to break out for the Nittany Lions in 2023.

Drew Allar, sophomore, quarterback

Drew Allar, a former 5-star recruit, appeared in 10 games as a freshman for Penn State last season in a concerted effort by James Franklin to gain the Medina, Ohio, native experience.

Allar completed 35 of his 60 pass attempts (58.3%) for 344 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also ran the ball 18 times for 52 yards and another score.

Standing 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Allar has a huge frame that makes him difficult to bring down. Perhaps due to his frame, Allar also boasts a strong arm that allows him to uncork passes deep downfield.

While Penn State runs a balanced offensive scheme, Allar will have to be the leader in the huddle. Quarterback is arguably the hardest position in the sport, and a lot of the Nittany Lions’ success could hang in the balance of Allar’s performance.

Penn State hasn’t had a 5-star quarterback since Christian Hackenberg, which makes Allar’s presumptive season-opening start even more anticipated.

Harrison Wallace III, redshirt sophomore, wide receiver

Even with the arrival of Dante Cephas, Harrison Wallace III is in line to see an increase in production.

Wallace III was one of two wide receivers Franklin mentioned that separated themselves from the pack during spring practices, along with KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The Nittany Lions lost veteran receivers Parker Washington, Mitchell Tinsley and Brenton Strange to the NFL Draft, leaving a considerable amount of targets up for grabs.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Wallace III appeared in all 13 games for Penn State, recording 19 receptions for 273 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers will likely increase by the end of next season.

Wallace III provides the Nittany Lions with a legitimate deep threat that can highpoint the football with his vertical leap.

Hakeem Beamon, redshirt junior, defensive tackle

Last season, Franklin pointed out the lack of size and physicality in his defensive line after Penn State got blown out 41-17 on the road against Michigan. Hakeem Beamon seems to have taken that to heart this offseason

After making 12 starts last season, Beamon has tacked on 20 pounds over the course of the offseason, now weighing 284 pounds.

The redshirt senior is known for his explosiveness off the ball. If the added weight is any indication, it appears that Beamon will be getting more physical in 2023.

In 2022, Beamon registered 16 tackles, including six tackles for loss, as well as four batted passes. Beamon could improve in 2023 as a part of a deep defensive tackle room.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, sophomore, defensive end

Dani Dennis-Sutton was the highest-ranked recruit in the Nittany Lions’ 2022 recruiting class, beating Allar and Singleton for the top spot.

As a true freshman, Dennis-Sutton appeared in every game last season and tied No. 6 on the team with three sacks, but never got the starting nod.

This season, Dennis-Sutton should get more reps with the departure of Nick Tarburton. He also impressed the coaching staff during spring practice and was a constant threat in the backfield in April’s Blue-White game.

Jaylen Reed, junior, and Zakee Wheatley, redshirt sophomore, safeties

Penn State took a big hit to its secondary when Ji’Ayir Brown ran out of eligibility. On the flip side, the Nittany Lions won’t be short of candidates to replace him.

Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley are likely the two players with the best shot to replace Brown’s production. They both played frequently in 2022.

Wheatley was named the 2022 spring practice takeaway king and lived up to the title during the season. In Wheatley’s redshirt freshman season, he intercepted two passes and forced a fumble to go along with 27 tackles.

Reed was also a frequent member of the Nittany Lions’ secondary a season ago, appearing in all 13 games and recording 31 tackles and three pass breakups.

Penn State could rotate them in and out once again in 2023, so both are in a good position to make their mark on Manny Diaz’s defense.

