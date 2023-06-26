Film review | Penn State football’s top WR commit Tyseer Denmark brings shiftiness to class of 2024

Penn State made a big splash on Wednesday, flipping 4-star Oregon commit Tyseer Denmark to its 2024 recruiting class.

Denmark, a Philadelphia native, gives the Nittany Lions a clean sweep of the top 3 commits in Pennsylvania.

Here’s what Denmark, Penn State’s highest-rated receiver commit for 2024, could bring to the program.

Shiftiness

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Denmark isn’t the biggest receiver, but he uses his smaller stature to his advantage when he has the ball in his hands.

During his junior season, Denmark was utilized frequently in jet sweeps and touch passes to get the ball in his hands, and he made opponents pay.

Similar to Kansas City Chiefs’ receiver Kadarius Toney, Denmark can make sharp cuts and that can take defenders' ankles.

On this play, Denmark is sweeping across on a jet sweep and makes a cut, accelerating upfield for a big play.

James Franklin said earlier in June that one of the advantages to quarterback Drew Allar’s game is that his arm strength “creates opportunities for yards after the catch.”

Denmark is a receiver who could make a big difference on those short slants because he can turn a short gain into a big gain with his shiftiness if the ball is in his hands.

Deep threat

As a shifty receiver, Denmark uses speed to his advantage on deep balls.

Denmark is likely not going to out-muscle or out-jump a taller opponent, but he can outrun defenders on a deep route.

On this play, Denmark is lined up one-on-one with a defensive back with no safety help over the top.

He blows by the receiver on a straight go-route and makes a big play. If the ball was thrown in stride, it most likely would’ve been a touchdown.

Denmark won’t step onto Penn State’s campus until next year, but the Nittany Lions haven’t really had a deep threat in a couple years. They’re guaranteed to get one when he steps on campus in 2024.

Hands

One of Denmark’s best attributes is his ability to reel in the football with his hands.

Over his time at Roman Catholic High School, he’s made some pretty impressive grabs from toe-taps to one-handers.

On this play, Denmark is running a corner route to the sideline on a quarterback rollout.

The ball is thrown perfectly on the sideline, and Denmark hauls it in on the move and gets both feet down, which he only needs one in college and high school, but he got both down.

A receiver is nothing without his hands, and Penn State has struggled from drops in recent history.

Denmark has some sure-fire hands, and when the ball is in his vicinity he is going to bring in the football — a sure-to-be-welcomed skill at Penn State.

