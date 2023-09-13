 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye exits Giants practice with scary injury

Wisconsin, Amani Oruwariye (21)

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) goes in to tackle Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (23) during the football game against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov 10, 2018. The score at the half is Penn State 16, Wisconsin 7.

 Aabha Vora

Former Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye reportedly exited New York Giants a significant injury on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Oruwariye was carted off the field during a special teams drill at practice.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported that Oruwariye was loaded onto a backboard but was able to move his hand.

The former 2019 fifth-round pick was released by the Giants in August but was brought back as a member of the practice squad prior to the season-opener.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.