Ex-Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye exits Giants practice with scary injury

Former Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye reportedly exited New York Giants a significant injury on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Oruwariye was carted off the field during a special teams drill at practice.

Giants CB Amani Oruwariye was hurt during a special teams drill at Wednesday’s practice. Needed to be carted off. Was down for several minutes and multiple teammates went over to check on him. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 13, 2023

The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported that Oruwariye was loaded onto a backboard but was able to move his hand.

Scary scene at Giants practice: Practice squad CB Amani Oruwariye was loaded onto a backboard and carted off the field. Medical staff was very careful moving him. Did see him moving his left hand as he was carted off. Didn’t see what happened, they were doing kickoff drills. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 13, 2023

The former 2019 fifth-round pick was released by the Giants in August but was brought back as a member of the practice squad prior to the season-opener.

