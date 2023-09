Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar reflects on how the offense played against the West Virginia on Saturday, defeating the Mountaineers 35-10.

Allar expressed excitement over how the Nittany Lion offense began the game with a quick score, with Allar passing to Keandre Lambert-Smith for a 72-yard touchdown.

Allar also had praise for the Penn State fans in attendance, setting the highest reported attendance since 2018.

