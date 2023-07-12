Drew Allar balancing NIL, Penn State football ahead of massive training camp

With a starting role on the line amid mounting expectations, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is preparing for what’s likely to be the most important training camp of his life.

But when he’s not on the field or in the weight room, Allar is making strides in NIL and giving back to the community.

On Wednesday, Allar made an appearance at a GIANT supermarket in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, to meet with kids and their families as part of an NIL partnership with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes.

The initiative, Mission Tiger, donated $30,000 to help buy sports gear and equipment for middle schools across Pennsylvania — a particularly important mission for the sophomore quarterback.

“I know how important youth sports were to me growing up,” Allar said on Wednesday. “I think every kid should just have the opportunity to be able to have the resources to go out and do the sports that they love.”

The Medina, Ohio, native described giving back to the local community as “one of the great things” about NIL and urged more student athletes to take part in similar programs.

Signing autographs and posing with Tony the Tiger aren’t the only things on Allar’s to-do list, though.

Allar discussed the “balance” between academics, football and NIL opportunities, with the latter being less of a priority for him.

“I have goals at Penn State, and we have goals as a team that we want to achieve, so we don’t want to be distracted in any way,” Allar said.

One of the goals the team has this summer is acclimating its newest arrivals with the program, which has required several players to step up as vocal leaders.

“We have a lot of great role models on our team that have taken the younger guys under their wings and showed them how to operate as a Penn State football player and how to handle their business on the field and off the field,” Allar said.

Following four-year starter Sean Clifford’s departure to the NFL in April, Allar and fellow sophomore quarterback Beau Pribula have been forced to step into leadership roles despite only one year of experience.

In what Allar called a “collective effort,” the sophomore signal-callers have been aiding freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik and working with the newest players on offense.

“It’s a different position because only one (quarterback) can be on the field at a time, but I think we all do it the right way,” Allar said. “We all go out and work as hard as we can, push each other to our limits, and that’s a great room to be around.”

Advancing relationships with the wide receivers has been another focus for Allar this offseason, not just during team activities, but also getting to know their personal sides.

Amid a competition for Penn State’s No. 3 receiver spot, Allar has seen a handful of teammates step up. His list included “the big three” of KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Harrison Wallace III and Liam Clifford, as well as Kent State transfer Dante Cephas, who Allar said is “already doing great things.”

“Our receiving room is really, really deep this year,” Allar said. “I think we have a really strong core in there, and they all pull each other up and hold each other together.”

Allar has also developed strong relationships with the team’s centers, another position that will have a different look with last year’s starter, Juice Scruggs, off to the NFL.

Hunter Nourzad, expected to fill Scruggs’ starting role, and redshirt junior Nick Dawkins have stepped up as “great vocal leaders” at the position and across the offensive line, Allar said.

“Hunter and [Dawkins] have done tremendous things this offseason . . . [they’re] both extremely hard workers and the offensive line in general is a very strong room,” Allar said.

Just weeks from the start of training camp, Allar has made himself busy with team bonding, summer conditioning and NIL opportunities.

Despite all the commitments, Allar has still carved out time to return to his hometown of Medina later this month.

Allar’s strategy to manage his busy offseason schedule? A 1-0 mentality every day.

“We all have personal goals and team goals, but one of the biggest things is just focusing on our day-to-day process,” Allar said. “Getting better each day and having the opportunity to go 1-0 every week is one of the biggest things that we stress throughout the program.”

