Deion Barnes taking "amazing" first months as position coach into camp for Penn State football

When defensive line coach John Scott Jr. left Penn State to join the Detroit Lions in February, Deion Barnes wasn’t on James Franklin’s short list of candidates to replace him.

“We interviewed him, and I didn’t think I was gonna hire him,” Franklin told reporters at last week’s Big Ten media day in Indianapolis. “It’s probably one of those interviews where you interview somebody to basically cover your bases.”

When the position for defensive line coach opened up, Barnes had only coached for three seasons and was competing with experienced coaches from both the collegiate and professional levels.

After a three-year playing career with the Nittany Lions and brief professional stint, Barnes returned to his alma mater in 2020 as a graduate assistant working with the defensive line.

Franklin initially thought Barnes would need more coaching experience outside of the program before making the jump to position coach, but Barnes wowed in his interview.

“We interviewed him and a bunch of established college coaches, we interviewed him and a bunch of established NFL coaches, and he blew them all away,” Franklin said.

Barnes, who was offered the interview as a formality, quickly emerged as a serious contender for the job.

“He dominated the interview, and from that point on, I know specifically myself, I started looking at Deion as a legitimate candidate for this position,” Franklin said.

In March, Franklin dropped in on a team meeting to announce the program’s decision. Barnes would be the team’s next defensive line coach, and it proved to be a no-brainer.

“After doing the interview process and realizing that we had the best candidate already in our building that already understood the culture, that had the institutional knowledge and had the community knowledge, had strong recruiting ties, it just made so much sense,” Franklin said.

Fast forward to August, and Barnes has already established himself as a dependable position coach and a rising star in recruiting.

On the recruiting trail, Barnes has already helped secure five defensive line commits in the 2024 class: 4-stars Liam Andrews and T.A. Cunningham, along with 3-stars De’Andre Cook, Xavier Gilliam and Mylachi Williams.

“He’s been attacking that (recruiting) and building strong relationships and selling why Penn State’s been so impactful in his life,” Franklin said. “That, I think, obviously hits home with a lot of recruits.”

Since reuniting to the program, Barnes has helped the Nittany Lions churn out NFL pass rushing talent, including 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh and 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie.

Now in his first year as the full-time position coach, Penn State boasts talent and depth in the front four, which will have an even brighter future if Barnes can continue to make waves in recruiting.

On the practice field, defensive end Adisa Isaac, who has worked with Barnes the last three seasons, said his coaching style is “amazing.”

“He knows his personnel in the room, and he knows how to talk to everybody,” Isaac said. “You can’t talk to everybody the same, so him just knowing his personnel in the room and how to encourage and get the best out of everybody is really what pushes us everyday.”

Barnes has struck a balance of being a personable and motivating coach while holding his players to a high standard.

“He keeps everybody accountable. Everybody knows when they mess up, everybody knows why they messed up, and we help everybody in that room together,” Isaac said.

Franklin said the players were behind Barnes “1,000%” during the hiring process, and that tight, familial bond has been one of the immediate benefits of the in-house hire.

“We’re a family in that room,” Isaac said. “I feel like that’s what makes us good, playing there for your brother.”

