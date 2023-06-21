Comparing prices for nonstudent single-game Penn State football tickets

Nonstudent single-game tickets for Penn State’s 2023 season went on sale Friday.

Some games, such as the White Out, are far more expensive than others. But there are a few games that rival the White Out pricing-wise.

Here’s a list of the season's cheapest tickets on Ticketmaster for each of the Nittany Lions’ seven home games, as of this week.

West Virginia: $174

The home opener this year is also the season opener, which hasn’t happened since 2019, resulting in the price surge.

The game will mark the debut of NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night and Penn State’s first night opener since it played Sept. 1, 2001, against Miami.

While West Virginia hasn’t been great over the past couple years, posting a sub-.500 record since Neal Brown took over as head coach in 2019, the Mountaineers do have a rich football history.

With all that considered, West Virginia is currently the most expensive Penn State ticket to buy this season.

Delaware: $40

One of the cheapest tickets to buy is Penn State’s Week 2 matchup with Delaware.

The Blue Hens are an FCS team scheduled for a noon kickoff, so the game won’t be too competitive. Therefore, a cheap ticket is warranted.

Iowa (White Out): $170

The White Out is usually the most expensive ticket, but not this year.

With a price close to $200, the game is still very pricey. Since Penn State is hosting Iowa rather than Ohio State or Michigan, the cost has likely decreased.

The White Out is always going to get a lot of traction, but this year, Penn State’s night home opener on NBC is just a tad more expensive.

UMass: $45

UMass is another one of those games, like Delaware, that shouldn’t be too competitive.

The Minutemen were one of the worst teams in the FBS last year, and the game will be played in daylight, so the cheaper price makes sense.

Indiana: $50

Indiana is one of the only games on the schedule that doesn’t have a kick time, but it’s assumed that it’s going to be in daylight.

While the Hoosiers haven’t been great in recent years, they’re a Big Ten opponent, so the ticket price being higher than UMass and Delaware makes sense.

This price will likely change once the time is released.

Michigan: $160

Penn State-Michigan is another game that will rival West Virginia and the White Out in terms of cost.

The Wolverines, the defending Big Ten Champions, are the best team the Nittany Lions will play at home.

The game is set at noon but serves as a potentially pivotal game for Penn State, leading to the high price.

This game still has a chance to become Penn State’s highest ticket price this season if both teams are competing for a conference championship.

Rutgers: $40

Rutgers is the last home game of the season and is one of the games that doesn’t have a kick time still, so the ticket price is likely to change.

This game, unlike Michigan State last year, is the first weekend of Thanksgiving break instead of the second like in 2022, so there might be more students on campus.

The Scarlet Knights are potentially the worst Big Ten team on Penn State’s home schedule, so the game’s lower price makes sense.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT