Chop Robinson bigger, 'playing faster' after stellar debut season with Penn State

Slotted behind veterans Adisa Isaac and Nick Tarburton last year, Chop Robinson was limited in playing time but still battled his way into the rotation, appearing in 12 games.

Despite not earning a start, Robinson made his presence known. The sophomore accumulated 26 tackles, including 10 for a loss which ranked third among all Nittany Lions in 2022. Additionally, he tallied a pair of pass break-ups and recovered a fumble.

With Tarburton departing from the program this offseason, Robinson will likely take over as a full-time starter opposite Isaac, making up one of the most talented defensive end units in the country.

With increased playing time, Robinson is set for a breakout campaign in his third year of collegiate football and second year at Penn State after transferring from Maryland.

The All-Big Ten honorable mention will look to take his game to the next level, including improving his run defense.

“Last year I felt like it was harder for me to stop the run when it came to big games, but now I feel like I can hold my own,” Robinson said.

Last season, Penn State allowed just 111.2 rushing yards per game, good for 17th nationally. But against Michigan, the defense allowed an uncharacteristically bad 418 yards on the ground, leading to a 41-17 loss in Ann Arbor.

According to Robinson, one of the reasons for the improvement is having a full offseason with Penn State’s strength and conditioning program. During his freshman season at Maryland, Robinson played outside linebacker, but since switching to defensive end he’s had to bulk up. He’s now listed at 250 pounds, up from 239 at the end of last season and 220 during his recruitment.

“Everybody's main focus was getting bigger, stronger this offseason, and I think everybody’s doing that, so I think stopping the run is going to be way better than it was last year,” Robinson said.

Along with his physical development, Robinson noted that he feels more confident within defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’ scheme heading into his second year on campus.

“I feel way more comfortable,” Robinson said. “I was learning a new system last year, a new position, but once I got it down, having a whole season, learning the playbook and all that, I just got way more comfortable and I feel like I can play even better than I was last year.”

According to Diaz, Robinson’s improvement after making the shift to a new position was noticeable throughout the year.

“I think with Chop, and you even saw it as the year went on last season, it was just getting a familiarity with the scheme. He was a D-end full time, had a little less to think about, but had to focus on the details and nuances of the position,” Diaz said at Penn State Media Day. “You can definitely see that he’s much, much more comfortable with that.”

As Robinson continues to acclimate to his new role as a defensive end, Diaz expects he will continue to raise his level of play.

“As any player develops, they can play faster,” Diaz said. “And thinking about a guy like Chop playing faster is a scary sight.”

Robinson has already earned some hype in way-too-early mock drafts, and for good reason. The former 5-star recruit has always possessed elite talent, and will now be able to showcase that in 2023 with an elevated role. But Robinson said his strategy is to tune out the noise and focus on the season ahead.

“Of course I see it everywhere, but I leave it alone. I have a good D-line coach, he always keeps me level-headed,” Robinson said. “We don’t care about what happened last year because last year doesn’t mean anything this year.”

When it comes to expectations for the impending season, Robinson is taking a team-first approach.

“My individual goal is my team goal, and that’s to win,” Robinson said. “Once you win, individual success comes with that.”

Daily Collegian sports candidate Morgan Pandolfi contributed to the reporting of this story.

