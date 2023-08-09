Caedan Wallace, Drew Shelton competing for ‘team’ at RT, not themselves

Caedan Wallace took the reps with the first-team offensive line at Sunday’s practice, as Drew Shelton waited his turn behind. Both tackles likely have the talent to earn Penn State’s starting right tackle spot, but James Franklin can only choose one before the season begins.

Last week marked the commencement of Wallace’s fifth training camp and Shelton’s second, two varying experience levels with one common goal – winning a national championship.

“I wouldn’t say we’re competing against each other,” Wallace said. “We’re competing to be the best tackles we can be.”

Wallace has been a mainstay on the Nittany Lion offensive line for the past three seasons, winning the Week 1 starting job every year since 2020. But like any other player, his job isn’t guaranteed.

As injuries sidelined Wallace and All-American left tackle Olu Fashanu for the final third of the regular season in 2022, Shelton was promoted to a starter as a true freshman and helped lead Penn State to an undefeated record in their absences.

“A year of learning is what I expected from Year 1,” Shelton said. “Obviously, down the road a lot of injuries happened, and then it was my turn. So that was a lot of fun. I got a lot of good playing time, meaningful snaps and a lot to learn off and grow.”

A case can be made for both players, an ultimately challenging decision for Franklin, but one that exemplifies his program’s greatest strength entering the fall.

“I do think this is as much depth as we have had,” Franklin said. “We have a three-deep at pretty much every position. … Having a three-deep across the board allows you to develop your entire roster when you feel like you have legitimate guys to put out there, both physically and mentally.”

When Wallace and Shelton battle it out, they also force the defensive line they’re up against to give it their all against two tackles on consecutive units who could likely easily earn a starting gig for most other Power Five programs.

Because of the common disparity between the No. 1 and No. 3 units on a depth chart, it can make a seismic difference on the competitive product for all involved when the groups don’t match up talent-wise. Franklin said in past years, this has caused other positions to “suffer.”

“A lot of times you think the practice is going really well with the ones and twos, and threes go out and it's just sloppy, so it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Franklin said. “There's less of that now when the threes are able to go out and operate.”

With a surplus of depth at each position, Franklin has adjusted his format in practices so that multiple units are taking reps at the same time.

Franklin said he’s a firm believer in the thought that athletes develop more rapidly by “doing,” rather than “watching.” Since the spring, Franklin said he’s already seen an improvement from past years in the way his groups compete.

This year, if Wallace and Shelton are taking similar rep counts and getting better each day, Franklin can assume his defensive line is too.

“We’re trying to do whatever it takes for this team to be successful down the road,” Shelton said. “It’s not like me against him, it’s more so us for the team.”

