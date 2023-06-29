Bulk season | Analyzing notable weight gains for Penn State football during summer workouts

Summer workouts are in full swing, and that means it’s bulking season for Penn State.

A number of Nittany Lions have already gained some notable weight in strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey’s program.

Here’s some of the biggest gainers for the blue and white so far this offseason.

Caedan Wallace, redshirt senior, OT

Redshirt senior Caedan Wallace was already one of Penn State’s most experienced offensive lineman, and now he’s one of its biggest.

Wallace is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 341 pounds, a massive 40-pound leap from where he stood last fall.

The Robbinsville, New Jersey, native started the first seven games at right tackle before an injury forced him to miss the final five games of the regular season.

Although he's been a mainstay at right tackle for the Nittany Lions after starting in all nine games during his redshirt freshman season, Wallace will have to fight to keep that starting spot this year.

Drew Shelton, sophomore, OT

Sophomore Drew Shelton has also put on some muscle, going from 296 pounds to 308 pounds, and will vie for the starting tackle role after impressing as a true freshman.

Shelton stepped in at left tackle for Penn State after Olu Fashanu suffered a season-ending injury, and he made the most of his opportunity.

The former 4-star tackle flashed his talent across five starts, including the Rose Bowl win over Utah. Now with one foot in the door, Shelton has an opportunity to snag the starting tackle gig in his second season with the blue and white.

With Fashanu likely to lock things down on the quarterback’s blind side, the battle at right tackle between Shelton and Wallace is one to watch heading into the fall.

Hakeem Beamon, redshirt senior, DT

Defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon is another veteran that put on some serious weight as he looks to take on a big role in the heart of Manny Diaz’s defense.

The redshirt senior now stands at 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds, a 20-pound increase from where he stood last season.

Beamon started 12 games last season, making six tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

The former 4-star prospect is a strong candidate to take over for PJ Mustipher as the team’s top defensive tackle, and the added bulk should help him against the bigger interior linemen he’ll face.

Jordan van den Berg, redshirt sophomore, DT

Another defensive tackle looking for more playing time, Jordan van den Berg bulked up from 295 to 301 pounds.

The redshirt sophomore was productive off the bench last season, posting nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Physically, van den Berg has grown into one of the Nittany Lions’ biggest defensive lineman, with only Kaleb Artis and Dvon Ellies weighing more at the position.

This added size could help the Johannesburg, South Africa, product notch some more playing time this season, as being able to clog gaps is an important skill in the interior of the defensive line.

Abdul Carter, sophomore, LB

One of the most exciting players for the Penn State defense, linebacker Abdul Carter weighs in at 250 pounds ahead of Year 2.

The sophomore was a menace at 235 pounds last season, flying around the field en route to a second-team All-Big Ten nod and All-Freshman honors.

Notably, Carter led the team with 6.5 sacks leader in 2022, and the added size could make him even stronger as a pass rusher.

Carter expects to be a starting inside linebacker for the Nittany Lions with plenty of room to continue his development.

Tony Rojas, freshman, LB

Although he’s yet to play in a regular season game at the college level, Tony Rojas has done nothing but turn heads since stepping on Penn State’s campus.

The former 4-star freshman is a freakish athlete that dominated as a two-way player in high school. Now as a full-time linebacker, Rojas is putting on the muscle to match that athleticism.

The Fairfax, Virginia, native has ballooned to 225 pounds after being recruited at 200 pounds and is likely to continue growing in the Nittany Lion system.

Penn State’s linebacker core is already solid with Carter, Curtis Jacobs, Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King, but it’ll be hard to keep Rojas off the field if he continues to blossom.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT