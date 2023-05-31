Breaking down Penn State football's 2023 recruiting weekends in June

As the sun shines a bit brighter with each passing summer day, recruiting season heats up for programs across the country.

In the 2023 cycle, Penn State earned commitments from eight of its 23 recruits over June and July and found similar success the year prior.

With nearly 50 official visits already lined up for June, the Nittany Lions are poised to soon build on a recruiting class that ranks No. 7 nationally by 247Sports.

Here is a breakdown of the program’s packed recruiting weekends in June.

Weekend of June 2

Penn State will kick off the month by hosting 11 recruits, some of whom have already committed to schools elsewhere.

The weekend is headlined by 4-star IMG Academy defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr., ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 47 overall prospect and No. 5 player in Florida. A product of Baltimore, Willor could fit in with the Nittany Lions’ wide range of Maryland natives and a handful of IMG alumni.

Joining Willor from Maryland is 4-star linebacker Dejuan Lane, 3-star edge rusher Xavier Gilliam and 4-star edge rusher Jaylen Harvey, who attends the same high school as Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson.

Of those already committed, James Franklin will welcome his doors to 3-star Nittany Lion linebacker commit Kari Jackson, as well as 4-star wide receivers Chance Robinson and NiTareon Tuggle, committed to Miami (FL) and Georgia, respectively.

Weekend of June 9

In what will be Penn State’s most packed weekend of June, every committed member of Penn State’s 2024 class will officially visit, with the exception of Jackson.

With the whole class in attendance, the Nittany Lions will attempt to sway multiple uncommitted top-100 prospects who will also make the trip. These 4-star recruits include tight end Caleb Odom, linebacker Jamonta Waller, wide receiver Nick Marsh and defensive lineman Nigel Smith II.

Penn State will also host two of the northeast’s top prospects this weekend, 4-star New Jersey safety Vaboue Toure and 4-star Philadelphia edge rusher Mylachi Williams. Both have been closely linked to the Nittany Lions.

Weekend of June 16

Another slate of highly-touted recruits will make their way to Penn State the following weekend, headlined by 4-star defensive lineman Benedict Umeh, a native of Toronto who attends Avon Old Farms in Avon, Connecticut.

The Nittany Lions have a deep history with recruiting Canadian players such as Jesse Luketa, Jonathan Sutherland and Malick Meiga, so Umeh could be a good fit in Happy Valley.

Joining Umeh will be 4-star Georgia safety commit Jaylen Heyward and coveted 4-star edge rusher Brian Robinson, among others.

Weekend of June 23

To close out the month, Penn State will welcome on the nation’s top prospects, 5-star Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith, ranked as 247Sports’ No. 2 overall recruit for 2024.

The Nittany Lions already have history with Smith’s Chaminade-Madonna Prep, having signed wide receiver John Dunmore from the school in 2019, so a good visit could go a long way.

Smith will be joined by one of the nation’s top offensive line recruits, 4-star tackle Guerby Lambert, among others.

