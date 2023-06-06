Breaking down Penn State football’s 3 Sunday commitments

Sunday was quite the busy day for Penn State on the recruiting front.

Already donning one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, the Nittany Lions added three more prospects to their 2024 class on Sunday to wrap up the program’s first official visit weekend of June.

A class led by 4-star athlete Quinton Martin, Pennsylvania’s No. 1-ranked prospect, Penn State is in good position to finish among the nation’s 10 best recruiting classes when the cycle concludes.

Here’s a breakdown of what the program could be getting in each of its three latest commits.

Dejuan Lane, 4-star safety, Gilman (MD)

Penn State has put a major emphasis on its secondary over the course of the recruiting cycle, hauling in its fifth defensive back on Sunday.

The last of three prospects to commit over the course of the day, 4-star safety Dejuan Lane brings tremendous upside to a Nittany Lion secondary looking to remain among the nation’s best for years to come.

At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Lane’s size immediately sets him apart from other high school safeties. Despite his unique frame, Lane’s speed has not diminished, making a name for himself as a track star at Baltimore’s Gilman High School.

In 2022, Lane set a personal best with a 10.98-second 100-meter dash.

Lane’s size, coupled with speed and strength, could make for an ideal fit as an in-the-box safety at Penn State. Last season, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz introduced a ‘Prowler’ package that employed a safety-linebacker hybrid on certain snaps. Lane could be a potential candidate to keep the package alive.

Xavier Gilliam, 3-star edge rusher, Wilde Lake (MD)

Despite an impressive class thus far, Penn State has lacked in adding defensive linemen.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, 3-star Xavier Gilliam provides a versatile skillset to play both inside and out.

At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Gilliam is a bit heavier than most young edge rushers, making him a potential fit for the interior defensive line if he opts to add a few more pounds.

A native of Columbia, Maryland, Gilliam will join a number of Maryland natives on Penn State’s defensive line, such as Chop Robinson, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Dvon Ellies and Coziah Izzard.

Deryc Plazz

Penn State’s offensive line corps has reached new heights under position coach Phil Trautwein.

After hauling in four 4-star offensive linemen in 2023, Trautwein has not slowed down in 2024, with five linemen already to his name already, the most recent being 3-star Deryc Plazz.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Plazz extends a growing relationship between the Nittany Lions and The Sunshine State. Plazz joins cornerbacks Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter as Penn State’s three 2024 commitments from Jacksonville.

Plazz stands at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, providing him the opportunity to play either inside or out of the offensive line.

