Biletnikoff Award watch list adds Penn State football WR Dante Cephas, snubs KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Preseason award season is in full swing, and Penn State transfer wide receiver Dante Cephas has been named to a watch list.

Cephas was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top receiver, regardless of position.

Congratulations to Dante Cephas @FouLceph for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver at any position.

Last year, the award was given to Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt, who had 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022.

Cephas arrived at Penn State this summer after playing at Kent State for four seasons. In 2022, Cephas racked up 48 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns, which was a bit of a drop-off from his 2021 season.

In 2021, he hauled in 82 passes for 1,240 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 1,000-yard season was the first for Kent State since 1997.

His 2022 performance was still enough for Cephas to be recognized for first-team All-MAC honors.

Cephas is the eighth Penn State player to be named to a preseason watch list thus far.

The Biletnikoff Award notably left off KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who's expected to be the Nittany Lions' No. 1 receiver this fall. Cephas is still in a competition for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

