Big Ten wishlist | Potential conference expansion candidates

In 2024, the Big Ten will welcome four new members in USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, bumping the conference to 18 members.

As realignment continues to send ripples throughout the college football world, more movement seems inevitable.

If the Big Ten feels compelled to expand further, likely to 20 teams, there are several schools that should be on the conference’s radar.

Here’s a look at the top candidates for potential Big Ten expansion moving forward.

Notre Dame and Stanford

If the conference is looking to add another pair of programs, Notre Dame and Stanford are both strong candidates for different reasons.

The Fighting Irish are the white whale of college football, highly sought after by all conferences. While Notre Dame has already expressed a desire to remain independent, the future of the sport may require that it joins a conference for its own survival.

From a fit standpoint, Notre Dame is located in South Bend, Indiana, deep in the heart of Big Ten country. While the conference has proven that location is not necessarily the end-all be-all, having a proximity to several other schools in the conference means easy travel for the teams and fans.

One of the reasons why Notre Dame values its independence is the ability to play marquee programs from across the country. By joining the Big Ten, Notre Dame can maintain its rivalries against USC and Michigan without using up its nonconference slots.

As for a partner, Stanford is a strong option for several reasons. With the Big Ten already poaching four Pac-12 teams, adding another one would further strengthen the West Coast ties. For Stanford, which is currently still in the imploding Pac-12, the alternatives look bleak.

Both schools have developed a rivalry in recent decades, playing in every season but four since 1988. Moving to the Big Ten would allow both programs to keep the rivalry alive.

While Stanford is not on the same level as Notre Dame in terms of football success, it excels at most other sports, claiming the Director’s Cup 26 times in its 29 years of existence.

From an academic standpoint, both schools are AAU members, meaning they value academics and hold similar institutional values with current Big Ten members.

Florida State and Clemson

There has already been buzz surrounding Florida State and Clemson joining the Big Ten, though the ACC’s grant of rights makes it difficult for any of the 14 current members to leave.

However, both schools have recently expressed displeasure with the current revenue sharing model in the ACC, which divides profits evenly among member institutions.

Adding these schools would allow the Big Ten to spread its footprint into the south and allow the conference to expand into fertile recruiting ground.

From a football standpoint, both programs have won national championships in the last decade, and have shown a willingness to spend and compete at the highest level. The Tigers and Seminoles have combined for six national titles on the gridiron and have found success in other sports as well.

One drawback is that neither school is an AAU member, so an expansion would mark the first time the Big Ten has added non-AAU programs. Nebraska lost its AAU status in 2011, but was a member when it was admitted to the conference the year prior.

North Carolina and Virginia

Sticking with ACC programs, both North Carolina and Virginia are strong academic and athletic schools that would allow the conference to expand southward.

On top of having AAU membership, both schools have large fan bases and are still relatively close in proximity to schools like Maryland, Rutgers and Penn State.

While the football programs haven’t been historically successful, both basketball programs have won recent national championships and are built for future success.

The two programs place a heavy emphasis on athletics, claiming a combined 84 NCAA championships across all sports with several coming in the last few years.

