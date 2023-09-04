Big Ten roundup | East starts strong while West stutters out of the gate

Penn State kicked off the Drew Allar era with a dominant victory over West Virginia in front of a packed Beaver Stadium crowd on Saturday.

While the Nittany Lions posted a 38-15 victory and moved to 1-0, other teams around the conference found varying amounts of success.

Here’s a recap of the opening week of action within the Big Ten.

East starts strong

Things went about as well as they could have for the East division to kick off the 2023 season, with the teams combining for a 6-1 record in opening games. While Indiana took the division’s only loss, it came against a fellow Big Ten East team in Ohio State.

The division went 4-0 in nonconference play and also posted a 1-0 record against the West division after Rutgers knocked off Northwestern on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights scored 17 points on their first three possessions en route to a 24-7 victory over the reeling Wildcats.

The five East teams that didn’t play each other all won their matchups by a combined score of 161-38, with Penn State allowing the most points at 15.

New-look West

All seven teams in the West are starting different quarterbacks than they began the previous season with, and Wisconsin, Nebraska, Purdue and Northwestern all have different head coaches than they did last year.

With new personnel comes new schemes and play styles, which made for some antithetic performances when compared to the traditional ground-and-pound offensive style the Big Ten West is known for.

Luke Fickell took over for Paul Chryst at Wisconsin and brought with him a more pass-first mentality, along with former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai completed 24-of-31 pass attempts for 189 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Badgers averaged just 14.5 completions per game in 2022.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Iowa also transitioned to more of a pass-heavy offense after seemingly making a big upgrade at quarterback from Spencer Petras to Michigan transfer Cade McNamara. McNamara went 17-for-30 passing with a pair of touchdowns, a stark contrast to Iowa recording only seven passing touchdowns in the entire 2022 season.

The Hawkeyes also brought in tight end Erick All from Michigan to pair with returning tight end Luke Lachey, and returned their top wide receiver from last season in Nico Ragaini.

Pair that with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’ reworked contract, which requires the team to score 25 points per game for him to keep his job, and the result is a revamped offense that will look to put up more numbers this year.

Upsets

A pair of Big Ten West programs, Nebraska and Purdue, suffered narrow losses after being favored to win.

Nebraska matched up with Minnesota for a mid-week matchup on Thursday, and despite out-gaining the Golden Gophers in yards, four turnovers led to yet another once-score loss for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims threw three interceptions, all in Minnesota territory, which led to the eventual fourth-quarter collapse to open up the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln.

Two days later, Purdue fell to Fresno State in a shoot-out. The Boilermakers led for most of the game but never pulled away and the Bulldogs used a 14-point fourth quarter to overcome the home team.

Purdue fell to 0-1 via a 39-35 score and still has a difficult remaining nonconference slate against a pair of ACC teams in Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE