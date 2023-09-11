Big Ten roundup | East continues to roll, Iowa takes driver’s seat in West

While Penn State took care of business against Delaware to move to 2-0 on the year, the other teams around the Big Ten were also locked in competitions across the country.

The East Division continued its success, while the West was less successful.

Here’s how it all played out in the Big Ten this weekend.

Beasts of the East

The East Division continued its dominant start to the season, posting a combined 7-0 record this week.

Last week, the teams combined for a 6-1 record with the only loss coming from Indiana, which lost to fellow East team Ohio State.

Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Indiana all took on FCS opponents and cruised to blowout victories by a combined score of 184-35. Meanwhile, Michigan, Maryland and Rutgers took care of business against UNLV, Charlotte and Temple, respectively, by a 109-34 margin.

Overall, the division has posted 454 points while allowing 107, not including the Ohio State-Indiana game. Penn State leads the pack, claiming responsibility for 101 of those, while the Wolverines and Buckeyes have allowed the fewest points with 10 each.

With a 13-1 combined record, the East has continued to assert its dominance in nonconference play.

Iowa emerges

Iowa was considered one of the favorites to win the West Division in the preseason along with Wisconsin, but the Badgers took a tumble on Saturday.

Wisconsin fell to Washington State by a score of 31-22, while the Hawkeyes won the Cy-Hawk Trophy with a 20-13 victory over Iowa State.

Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern and Nebraska have all suffered losses already, so Minnesota and Iowa sit atop the current division standings at 2-0.

Minnesota struggled in a Week 1 victory over Nebraska and disappointed with a meager 25 points against Eastern Michigan this week, leaving the Hawkeyes as the clear division favorite as of now.

While it wasn’t a clean performance by any means, Iowa secured a road victory over a Power 5 opponent in a rivalry game to stay undefeated on the year. The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 20-3 lead before conceding 10 fourth-quarter points to the Cyclones but made a stand when it mattered most.

Penn State will host Iowa in two weeks for the White Out game and could be a big chance to build up the resume against a potentially ranked team.

West underperforms

As previously mentioned, the West Division had an overall underwhelming performance in Week 2. Wisconsin was the only ranked team in the division but lost that status in the latest AP Top 25.

Illinois suffered a loss to Kansas with a poor defensive showing, which came after struggling to beat Toledo in Week 1.

Purdue secured its first win of the season, but it was a struggle against Virginia Tech that didn’t exactly inspire confidence in the Boilermakers.

Nebraska took a trip out to Colorado and fell 36-14 against Deion Sanders and Co., moving to an 0-2 start which is the worst in the conference.

Overall, the West Division sits at 8-6 after its second consecutive 4-3 week.

