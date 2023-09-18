Big Ten roundup | ACC earns 4 wins over conference teams

The first three weeks of the college football season have come and gone, and the Big Ten standings are continuing to fall into place.

Several teams in the conference took on Power 5 nonconference foes this weekend, providing more insight into their strengths and weaknesses, and with the increase in competition came an 8-6 overall record for the Big Ten.

Here are some notable takeaways after another full week of action.

ACC proves challenging

While the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is an annual series in basketball, this week’s slate came pretty close to a football version of the event.

There were a total of six matchups between the two conferences, with the ACC claiming four victories.

The action kicked off with a regional rivalry on Friday night when Virginia traveled to Maryland for a battle that would’ve been much more entertaining on the basketball court. Nonetheless, the Terrapins came out with a 42-14 victory after falling behind 14-0 early in the first quarter, keeping Maryland undefeated on the year.

However, the ACC would rebound with three consecutive victories when North Carolina beat Minnesota, Duke beat Northwestern and Louisville took down Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rutgers defeated Virginia Tech 35-16, but Syracuse knocked off Purdue to give the ACC the overall edge on the day.

Michigan State stumbles

After cranking out a pair of dominant wins over Central Michigan and Richmond to begin the season, Michigan State faced its first true challenge of the year and fell flat on its face.

Amid coaching turmoil, the Spartans hosted No. 8 Washington and looked to prove itself against a high-powered Huskies offense.

Led by former Indiana quarterback, Heisman Trophy contender Michael Penix Jr., Washington cruised to a 41-7 victory to defeat Michigan State for the second straight season.

Noah Kim was just 12-for-31 passing, and the Spartans’ ground game was equally ineffective, recording just 53 rushing yards on 27 attempts. The defense was gashed for 536 yards through the air and another 177 on the ground.

Penn State is set to take on Michigan State at Ford Field on Nov. 24, and the Nittany Lion offense should be licking its lips in anticipation of that matchup.

With the loss, the Spartans dropped to 2-1 and joined Indiana as the only teams in the Big Ten East to suffer a loss through Week 3.

Ohio State gets right

After two less-than-stellar performances to begin the year, Ohio State bounced back with a commanding win over Western Kentucky.

After scoring a combined 58 points in its previous two contests, the Buckeyes poured on 63 against the Hilltoppers to advance to 3-0 on the year.

Kyle McCord posted his best performance to date, converting on 19 of 23 pass attempts, good for 318 yards and three scores. TreVeyon Henderson added 88 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns, and the defense came up with four turnovers while holding Western Kentucky to 284 total yards.

Ohio State began the year as the No. 3 team in the nation, but fell to No. 6 after subpar showings and quarterback questions. After their commanding victory on Saturday, the Buckeyes look to be operating at peak efficiency heading into a big matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame.

