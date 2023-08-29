Big Ten announces multi-year sponsorship agreement with DIRECTV

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced a new partnership with DIRECTV, which will give fans more behind-the-scenes content.

The sponsorship agreement will provide original content covering several different sports. The content will begin rolling out this winter, including inventory on the Big Ten Network and on social media.

The Big Ten Conference and @BigTenNetwork today announced a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with @DIRECTV, bringing fans behind the scenes of the nation’s most storied collegiate athletic conference with content across both organization's social platforms.In addition to… pic.twitter.com/EFyXVT0ADR — DIRECTV News (@DIRECTVnews) August 29, 2023

“From highlighting our student-athletes in exclusive behind-the-scenes action across multiple sports to involvement with our championship events to support for our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, DIRECTV continues to deliver for our fans," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petiti said in a release.

In addition, DIRECTV will also be sponsoring the conference's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and sponsor at least one Big Ten championship game per year.

Some of the projects already slated for release cover the Iowa women's basketball team, Nebraska women's volleyball team, and different football and men's basketball programs.

“We’re honored to be a Sponsor of the Big Ten Conference, one of the most competitive conferences in all of college athletics to make this a reality for Big Ten fans everywhere," Vince Torre, chief marketing director of DIRECTV said.

