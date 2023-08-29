 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Big Ten announces multi-year sponsorship agreement with DIRECTV

Big Ten Media Day, Tony Petitti

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti addresses reporters during the Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Ind.

 Jackson Ranger

On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced a new partnership with DIRECTV, which will give fans more behind-the-scenes content.

The sponsorship agreement will provide original content covering several different sports. The content will begin rolling out this winter, including inventory on the Big Ten Network and on social media.

“From highlighting our student-athletes in exclusive behind-the-scenes action across multiple sports to involvement with our championship events to support for our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, DIRECTV continues to deliver for our fans," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petiti said in a release.

In addition, DIRECTV will also be sponsoring the conference's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and sponsor at least one Big Ten championship game per year.

Some of the projects already slated for release cover the Iowa women's basketball team, Nebraska women's volleyball team, and different football and men's basketball programs.

“We’re honored to be a Sponsor of the Big Ten Conference, one of the most competitive conferences in all of college athletics to make this a reality for Big Ten fans everywhere," Vince Torre, chief marketing director of DIRECTV said.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags