Big Ten announced new schedule format, Penn State football rivals

Penn State’s conference slate will look a little different in the coming seasons.

On a special segment of B1G Live on the Big Ten Network, new conference commissioner Tony Petitti joined host Kerry Kenny and Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith to discuss future scheduling within the conference.

With the additions of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 starting in 2024, the Big Ten will expand to 16 teams and will introduce a new “Flex Protect Plus” scheduling model. Because of this, the conference will be removing its controversial East and West divisions in order to implement the new format.

Under the new model, teams will play against three protected rivals every year, while alternating between two sets of six opponents to round out the nine-game conference slate. This ensures that each team plays every other team at least once in a two-year window.

Penn State’s three “two-play opponents” will be USC, Michigan State and Rutgers. None of them were guaranteed after 2025.

In 2024, the Nittany Lions’ other six opponents include Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State at home and Indiana, Purdue and Wisconsin on the road. In 2025, they are slated to host Iowa, Maryland and Michigan and visit Illinois, Minnesota and UCLA.

The format was only announced for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, leaving the conference with a chance to reevaluate after that.

