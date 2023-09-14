 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betting lines and information for Penn State's Big Ten opener at Illinois

PSU Football V. Delaware, Nick Singleton

Running back Nick SIngleton (10) runs the ball during the football game at Beaver Stadium against Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 63-7.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State opened as road favorites against Illinois on Saturday.

As of the publishing date, the Nittany Lions are listed as 14.5-point favorites against the Fighting Illini.

The over/under has been set at 48.5 points, indicating a decent defensive affair.

Penn State are also sizable favorites on the moneyline, which has been set at -650 for the visiting Nittany Lions, while Illinois is +460.

So far this season, Penn State has covered the spread and hit the over in both games.

Conversely, the Fighting Illini are 0-2 against the spread, and have hit the over once.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.