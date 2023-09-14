Betting lines and information for Penn State's Big Ten opener at Illinois

Penn State opened as road favorites against Illinois on Saturday.

As of the publishing date, the Nittany Lions are listed as 14.5-point favorites against the Fighting Illini.

The over/under has been set at 48.5 points, indicating a decent defensive affair.

Penn State are also sizable favorites on the moneyline, which has been set at -650 for the visiting Nittany Lions, while Illinois is +460.

So far this season, Penn State has covered the spread and hit the over in both games.

Conversely, the Fighting Illini are 0-2 against the spread, and have hit the over once.

