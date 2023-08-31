 Skip to main content
Betting lines and information for Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia

Football Practice, Drew Allar

Quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2023 at the Lasch Practice Field in University Park, Pa.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State begins its season as big favorites over visiting West Virginia, with the line set at almost three touchdowns, according to FanDuel.

The Nittany Lions are 20.5-point favorites, listed at -105 for those choosing Penn State to cover and -115 for those riding with the Mountaineers.

The home team currently holds -1600 odds to win the game, and -900 odds to be leading at the half. The point total is set at 50.5, with the over set at -102 and the under at -120.

Factoring in both the point spread and total, Penn State is expected to win 35.5-15. Last season, the Nittany Lions won all eight games in which they were favored and went 7-4 against the spread on games where FanDuel had a line.

