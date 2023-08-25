 Skip to main content
Beaver Stadium included on Historic Stadium Caucus to preserve iconic venues

Football vs Minnesota, Fireworks

Fireworks illuminate the sky before Penn State's matchup against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 45-17.

 Nick Eickhoff

A new congressional caucus was announced on Friday with the aim of supporting historic football stadiums.

The Historic Stadium Caucus was announced by representatives Garrett Graves and Mark Pocan, and is set to help maintain and upgrade 18 stadiums across the country. Beaver Stadium was one of the stadiums included.

Joining Beaver Stadium in the caucus is Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin), The Cotton Bowl, Davis Wade Stadium (Mississippi State), Franklin Field (Penn), Husky Stadium (Washington), Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn), Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (USC), Memorial Stadium (Cal), Memorial Stadium (Illinois), Memorial Stadium (Clemson), Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati), Rose Bowl Stadium, SJSU Spartan Stadium (San Jose State), Tiger Stadium (LSU), Vaught–Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field (Ole Miss), Wallace Wade Stadium (Duke) and the Yale Bowl (Yale).

One of the driving factors in the decision is maintaining these historic venues which continue to support their local economies.

